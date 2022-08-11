Elon University / Today at Elon / Innovation Council Grant Supporting Elon Drone Day 2022





A strategic grant from the Elons Innovation Council will support organizers seeking to expose a broad audience to the technological and professional potential of the growing drone industry.

$4,500 grant for Elon Drone Day 2022 follows successful first event in 2021, bringing over 120 attendees to Elon to see the latest in drone technology, learn about training and regulatory requirements for drone operations Learned and experienced drone demonstrations that show the potential of these drones. Aircraft are used in a wide range of industries.

Vendors at the inaugural Elon Drone Day in November 2021 shared how these technologies can benefit a wide range of industries.

Organizer Randy Piland, senior lecturer in communication design, said the Innovation Council grant will allow additional academic departments across campus to integrate into the Drone Day event. Department of Transportation, FAA Safety Team, etc.

Held on Friday, November 18th, this year’s event will bring together representatives from the fields of film and media, engineering, computer science, and international and global research. This year’s Elon Drone Day continues to establish universities as leading advocates for drone education and training, with a focus on appealing to a wider audience.

I was seriously considering ways to incorporate other disciplines, especially engineering and computer science, from across campus. These areas are making an impact on the drone industry, allowing students to understand how they can fit into the drone field.

Elon was recently recognized as an associate member of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle System International (AUVSI) and Elon Drone Day is co-hosting the event in partnership with the AUVSI NC Chapter.

The Elon Innovation Council offers annual grants of up to $5,000 to Elon students, faculty, and staff for innovative project proposals that support the goals and themes of Boldly Elon, the university’s 10-year strategic plan. increase. Proposals could focus on objectives such as building interdisciplinary work on campus, enhancing inclusiveness and belonging, supporting the internationalization of the Elons campus, building local partnerships, and connecting with alumni and other communities. I can do it.

The first Elon Drone Day will take place on November 8, 2021, bringing together recreational and commercial pilots, transportation and safety stakeholders, educators, students, and community members at the Elons campus. The full-day program included panel discussions, keynote addresses, and flight demonstrations in the afternoon. Pilots, educators and stakeholders answered questions about regulation, safety and trends in the drone industry.

Elon Drone Day 2021 focuses on remote ID, nighttime operations, overflight of people, FAASTeam operations and maintenance, TRUST program, Part 107 certification, drone-based delivery, UAS technology, public safety utilities, and legal considerations.

Elon Drone Day in November 2021 included demonstrations of various drone technologies.

The format for this year’s Elon Drone Day is similar, but designed to broaden the range of participants and engage more Elon students who may be interested in drones from both a recreational and professional perspective. In addition, Piland is working to incorporate global representation.The Air Drone Academy is a Baltimore-based drone training, education and consulting organization focused on training young people to become drone pilots. I’m putting Among its programs is his initiative to train in Nigeria and other African countries where drone technology is deployed in many industries.

Pirando said he wanted to call them out to demonstrate that this is a global opportunity. It offers career paths and jobs for young people who can look ahead and say they have a future in these fields.

Pirando sees last year’s event as a very good start, with the support of Innovation Council grants to broaden the event’s focus, serve more attendees, and add the broader drone industry. It states that fields can be incorporated.

Over the last year, Piland said, we have reached out to a range of members of the public who are interested in the drone industry and are eager to use drones in their industry. This year, we expect to see even more interest in our campuses from faculty and staff who want to understand what opportunities exist in their fields and programs.

