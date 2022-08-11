Samsung offers the Fold 4 to the uninterested business market





The latest upgrade to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone comes with multitasking features aimed at business users. This release marks the smartphone maker’s latest attempt to warm up the cold reaction it has received in the commercial market.

Samsung added a desktop-like taskbar to the bottom of the Fold4 screen to offer multitasking features that business people will find appealing. Toolbars let you quickly switch between open and favorite apps.

With the latest Android release, Google helped Samsung attract business users. The Fold4 ships on his August 26th and will come with the foldable-focused Android 12L. It includes improved support for office productivity apps from Google and Microsoft.

It’s unclear if the enhancements will attract business. According to research firm IDC, 7.1 million of his 1.3 billion units will be shipped globally in 2021, with foldable shipments being a tiny fraction of the smartphone market. According to IDC analyst Anthony Scarcera, Samsung accounted for his 75% of foldable devices shipped that year, and only 5% for enterprises.

In the U.S. market, Gartner analyst Bill Menezes said Samsung would have to overthrow Apple’s iPhones, which carriers sell to U.S. companies at subsidized prices.

Samsung’s Fold4 is priced at $1,800, but there’s no such discount. It costs more than buying the iPhone 13 and iPad separately.

But the first step in attracting businessmen is to support the software they use. Android 12L lets you drag and drop information such as text, links, and photos between Google and Microsoft apps. Microsoft Office apps also display more information and documents side-by-side on the Fold4’s 7.6-inch screen.

And with a new taskbar on the device, users can open up to three commonly used apps with one click, including calendars, email clients, and web browsers. A swipe gesture lets you easily switch your app from full-screen mode to split-screen mode.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone now features a taskbar at the bottom of the screen, allowing employees to quickly switch between apps.

Other Fold4 features include a brighter screen than previous models and a discreet under-display camera. The device is lighter than its predecessor, the Fold3. Like last year’s model, the Fold4 is compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, allowing employees to annotate and draw on presentations.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said Samsung’s improvements to its flagship foldable device could appeal to senior executives looking for a pocket-sized device with tablet-like functionality. says there is.

“I’m not saying this will be the phone for everyone,” she said. “I see it as a device for executives.”

This week, Samsung also announced the latest version of its consumer clamshell foldable Galaxy Flip. His $1,000 Flip 4 features an upgraded camera, a slimmer hinge and optimized versions of the Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps. The release date for the device is August 26th.

Mike Gleason is a reporter covering unified communications and collaboration tools. He has previously covered communities in the Metrowest, Massachusetts area for the Milford Daily News, Walpole Times, Sharon Advocate, and Medfield Press. He also worked for newspapers in central Massachusetts and southwestern Vermont, where he was the local editor of Patch. You can find him on his Twitter (@MGleason_TT).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchmobilecomputing/news/252523693/Samsung-offers-Fold4-to-an-indifferent-business-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos