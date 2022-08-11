Writing, servicing, and supporting Google Ads for nonprofit clients (100% remote/work from home)





part-time job

Remote/telecommuting

US applicants only.Small company headquartered in Indiana

about work

Are you a Google Ads Writer looking for a more meaningful career with flexible hours and fully remote work? What about a career helping nonprofits grow and do good work across the country and around the world?

Bashpole is responsible for onboarding new customers, setting up accounts, creating advertising campaigns, improving advertising over time, preparing reports, holding monthly meetings to speak with clients, and providing support to renew existing client contracts. Organize occasional meetings, provide customer support, and manage interns who participate in our marketing services and corporate activities. We demand a high level of attention to detail and a willingness to learn new things.

Bashpole is also creating first-of-its-kind software called PromoterMotor.com to help with ad creation and maintenance tasks. Your position grows in importance as software makes mundane tasks easier and allows you to focus on the strategic and creative thinking that only humans can do. Your work helps ensure that the software is working correctly and makes suggestions on how to improve the software design. We are building a unique and lucrative process to enable humans to work with algorithms to benefit a wide variety of great nonprofits.

As such, this position includes working with spreadsheets such as ad templates, account data, reports, case studies, and progress tracking. Consider, with an analogy, the role that rhyme and rhythm can play in poetry. If you are nuanced in language and enjoy the way structure helps your creativity blossom, this position could be great for you.

Our primary focus is to raise awareness of the cause by generating event signups, asking for donations, inviting people to join our newsletter, promoting events, recruiting volunteers, facilitating fundraisers, etc. It is a non-profit organization. Our clients rely on us to report results with exhaustive conversion tracking. Learn, use and contribute to systems for interpreting conversion value as return on investment and mission impact. Your responsibilities expand and change with the company’s needs. This will be a versatile position.

About Work Culture: We are a small company (less than 10 employees) and we work remotely but are always connected to scheduled online meetings. For example, weekly employee meetings, monthly meetings with each client, and cross-departmental collaboration as needed. Our team is diverse in every sense of the word and encourages us to get to know each other.

There are no travel requirements, but we plan to offer travel options in the future. Payroll runs monthly and we are growing fast as a company. As our staff expands, there are opportunities for career growth, change and/or specialization. If the number of customers increases, it is possible to raise the salary, and recently we are acquiring customers at an accelerated pace. We offer paid time off (PTO) that does not require medical reasons and allow flextime between adjacent weeks. We value feedback and always take suggestions seriously. We pride ourselves on continuously improving.

Privilege

See our careers page for why we, inspiration and equality Work from home and flextime options Encouraging and self-directed work environment Ability to fall asleep every night Making the world a better place for you i know there is

requirements

Experience in creative writing for Google Ads on behalf of mission and purpose-driven organizations Knowledge of SEM in general and how to optimize campaign setup, keyword strategy, etc. to maximize conversion Fundraising, event promotion, or other proven track record of leveraging advertising for campaigns Understanding the types of ROI nonprofits commonly seek and how to estimate it Enhancing productivity and providing a home office environment that provides the experience of working in a virtual office. This includes a reliable high-speed Internet connection, a headset for teleconferencing, and a decent computer The ability and unwavering willingness to serve all members without prejudice (whether of race, religion, sexual orientation, handicap or including but not limited to prejudice based on country of origin)

priority

Experience with Google Tag Manager, Google Marketing Platform, and Google Analytics Experience creating and managing ads for the Google Ad Grants program Experience managing ads through the Google Ad Grants program Ability to read and do basic editing of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. No advanced programming skills required.Sales or customer support background

Apply

Please write your resume and a brief description of each bulleted qualification under the Requirements and Recommendations section to [email protected] We are looking forward to your application.

