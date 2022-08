Offshore wind technology companies split seven-figure innovation pot

Part of Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapults’ second Launch Academy accelerator program, 10 companies are working to support the offshore wind industry, from delivering 5G at sea to replacing diesel engines on ships with renewable hydrogen steam power. We have each developed a solution to a problem within.

Launch Academy’s nine-month BP, ScottishPower Renewables, and Scottish Enterprise-backed programs were established in 2019 and are focused on commercializing near-market products and solutions within the offshore wind industry.

Offering technology development and business support under one roof, companies have access to in-house technical capabilities as well as diverse business growth expertise from our partners.

The program recruits a strong cohort of 10 people per year and trains them in legal, marketing, accounting and intellectual training, along with modules provided by the ORE Catapult such as technology assessment, export market introduction, supply chain preparation and business case review. We provide financial, personnel and investor readiness support.

The companies below will each receive approximately $25,000 worth of support services and funding to support technology, business development, and solution commercialization.

Internal inspection of turbine blades remotely controlled by 4Ax Technologies AI. Crack Map Non-contact inspection technology that combines AI and fracture mechanics. MasterFilter Enhanced filtration for lubrication systems in wind turbines to reduce mechanical wear. JET Engineering System Solutions His 5G connectivity at sea enables reliable communication and real-time data collection over robust floating networks. VRAI Data-driven VR simulation training for high-risk environments. Force 55 software provides real-time, georeferenced status updates for offshore workers and assets. Future Energy Associates Data science tools for wind farm development and optimization. Charging system for MJR Power & Automation Battery Electric Crew Transfer Vessel. IONATE Hybrid intelligent transformers with integrated power flow control, enabling safe and affordable integration of renewable energy. Steamology Hydrogen steam-powered engines for ship decarbonisation.

