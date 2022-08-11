Google Fiber plans to expand to five new states





What you need to know Google Fiber is expanding its fiber-to-the-home service to cities in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho. Providers will continue to expand within existing cities. Des Moines, Iowa, followed by neighboring West Des Moines.

For years, Google Fiber has helped standardize the concept of fiber optic internet in the home, but it hasn’t been easy to scale. However, Google Fiber revealed Wednesday that it will bring fiber internet service to five new states, including the previously announced Mesa, Arizona. Google Fiber is also coming to Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho.

Google Fiber said in a blog post (opens in new tab) that it is also working on an expansion in Des Moines, Iowa, and is continuing construction in neighboring West Des Moines. At that point, the blog post points out that Google Fiber has been out of the wheel for the past few years as it expands its service in existing cities. The company also promotes Google Fiber Webpass, which provides internet connectivity to residential buildings rather than focusing on individual homes.

Google Fiber offers residents two internet packages with 1 Gig and 2 Gig options. Unlike most cable providers, these connections have upload speeds as high as 1 gigabit per second. A 1 Gig plan is offered for $70 per month using a Google Wi-Fi mesh router. The 2 Gig plan is $100/month for a multi-gig Wi-Fi 6 mesh router. If you upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers, you can even use your own router with either plan.

Despite these fairly competitive prices, Google Fiber has had to start thinking more like a business since being split into its own company under Alphabet. CEO Dinni Jain told her Reuters about the direction of Google Fiber: “The intention is to build a successful business on its own, and that’s what we’re definitely trying to do with Google Fiber,” said Jain.

(Image credit: Google Fiber)

Google Fiber is available in the following cities:

Atlanta, Austin, Georgia, Charlotte, Texas, Des Moines, North Carolina, Huntsville, Iowa, Alkansas City, Kansas City, Kansas/Mosa, Mesa, Arizona (coming soon) Nashville, Orange County, Tennessee, Provo, California , Salt Lake City, UT; San Antonio-The Triangle, TX; West Des Moines, NC; IA

Google Fiber is available via Google Webpass in select buildings in the following cities:

Chicago, IL Denver, COM Miami, FLOakland, CA San Diego, CA Seattle, WA

Google Fiber can’t expand to every city in the US, but other providers such as Starlink and T-Mobile 5G Home offer competitive alternatives to costly cable Internet, or if wired options aren’t available. It helps break the status quo where it doesn’t exist. Jeez.

Check your city coverage

Google Fiber offers home fiber connections with gigabit speeds up and down. If you need a little more, the 2 Giga plan gives you 2Gbps download speeds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/carriers/google-fiber-expands-announces-expansion-pans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos