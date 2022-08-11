PowerShell Disk Management: How to initialize a disk





Below is the transcript of the video above that demonstrates the PowerShell disk management process to initialize the disk.

Brien Posey: Hi, I’m Brien Posey. This video shows how to initialize a disk on Windows 10 system using PowerShell.

So, now I am logged into my Windows 10 PC. What we are going to do is[スタート]Right-click the button to[ファイル名を指定して実行]is to move to Type diskmgmt.msc[OK]Click. This will open the Disk Management console.

The reason I want to open this console is to show that there are uninitialized disks attached to this system. A message appears stating that the disk must be initialized before Logical Disk Manager can access it. I want to initialize the disk using PowerShell, so I’ll go ahead and cancel this. Before I open up PowerShell, I just wanted to show you what the current system looks like. Then click Cancel.

You can see my new disc here. I have 127 GB of unallocated space on an uninitialized disk. Please go ahead and let me close this out.

Disk configuration

Then open an elevated PowerShell session.[スタート]Click the button to[すべてのアプリ]Go to. Expand Windows PowerShell, right-click Windows PowerShell, and run as administrator.

Okay, now you can use PowerShell. The first thing I want to do is look at the disk configuration of this machine. Now enter the command. Enter Get-Disk, a PowerShell cmdlet that retrieves information about disks attached to the system. Then pipe it into the Select-Object number, model size, health status, operational status, and partition style. Press Enter.

You can see that this PC has two different disks. You have disk 0. This is the first to appear. This is a virtual disk. Both of these are virtual disks. I’m working on a Hyper V virtual machine. Also, you can see that the disk size is normal. I can also see that this particular disk is formatted with his GPT and is currently online.

If you now look at Disk 1 near your mouse pointer, you can see that Disk 1 is also healthy. It’s online now, but it’s configured with raw partitions. So you have to change that.

The important thing left out of this particular screen is that the disk you need to work with is disk 1.

Disk initialization

The next thing we have to do is bring [Disk 1] online. In reality, the disk is already online, but we will pretend that it is not because we will show you how to bring the disk online.

To do this, type Get-Disk and then type -Number 1 as a way to indicate that you are working with disk 1. Then use the Set-Disk cmdlet to set the offline status. Set to $False to bring the disk online. Press Enter. The disk should now be online.

The next thing we need to do is initialize the disk. To do this, type Initialize-Disk. Then set the number parameter to 1. This indicates that you are still working with disk 1. Also, set the partition style to GPT. Press Enter.

Next, we need to partition the disk. For that, we use the New-Partition cmdlet.

So type “New-Partition -DiskNumber 1” and set the drive letter to F. Any drive letter not currently in use can be used. But here we use F. Then specify the UseMaximumSize parameter to tell PowerShell to use all available disk space on this partition. Press Enter.

You can see the result of the operation. You can see that there is a PartitionNumber 2 and a DriveLetter F which is set to 126.98 GB.

Finally, format the volume you just created. To do this, type Format-Volume, -DriveLetter F and set the file system to NTFS. Press Enter. And you can see that the disk is formatted.

open file explorer[この PC]Now you have a fully provisioned disk F available in PowerShell. That’s how you provision a new disk using PowerShell.

What PowerShell disk management tips are you looking for? Let us know in the comments!

