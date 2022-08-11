“It’s time for Apple to fix text messages.”





iPhone owners have long blamed Android owners for problems with messaging between devices. But yesterday, Google took the discussion to the next level, clarifying Apple’s responsibilities.

Getty/Insider Composite

1. Google attacked Apple. On its website, Google made a clear call to action, pointing out Apple’s failure to improve the user experience between iPhone and Android users.

Some iPhone users lament green message bubbles, low-quality compressed video, and the lack of read receipts that come with cross-device messages. Google blames Apple for converting texts sent between iPhones and Androids to SMS and MMS. Google argues that Apple should instead use Rich Communication Services, which improve the way people send media such as emojis, videos and photos, not just texts and phone calls. “When people using iPhones and Android phones text each other, they should adopt modern texting standards,” says Android Web. read the site.

In other news:

Mike Blake/Reuters; Savanna Durr/Alyssa Powell/Insider

2. Outlined the companies Amazon might acquire next. Within the past few weeks, Amazon has secured deals such as the $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot and the $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, potentially scooping businesses in various industries. Here are the companies we may acquire next:

3. Working remotely Malcolm Gladwell doesn’t sell remote work. Starting his days with a laptop on the couch and “writing coffee in his shop to make a living,” the author said in a recent podcast interview that working from home is in people’s “best interests.” ’ said it wouldn’t be. Read Gladwell’s insights on his WFH.

4. Microsoft has quietly fired a team dedicated to rebuilding its consumer appeal. Two of his people familiar with the change told Insider that Modern Life Experiences employees will have 60 days to find new jobs or leave the company. . Everything we know about cuts.

5. Venture capital firms are raising money at a record pace. Even amid economic uncertainty, VC firms are on track to surpass his 2021 full-year record of $142.1 billion, with some funds raising their largest rounds to date. increase. I’ll explain why.

6. Elon Musk sold about $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock in case he was forced to buy Twitter. The sale of approximately 7.92 million shares is Musk’s largest on record and leaves him with his 15% stake in the company. Tesla’s CEO explained his actions in a late tweet on Tuesday.

7. Ford increased the price of the electric F-150 Lightning by up to $8,500. Thanks to “substantial increases in material costs,” the automaker has increased prices for 2023 models across trim levels.

8. Walmart may be trying to challenge Amazon in the streaming wars. The New York Times reported that Walmart is considering streaming services for Walmart+ subscriptions as it looks for ways to attract new customers. Summarize Walmart’s streaming ambitions.

Odds and Finishes:

AP Photo/Wilfred Lee

9. Mark Cuban said buying virtual real estate was “the most ridiculous thing ever”. The hype around the Metaverse appears to be fading, and the billionaire investor has made his stance clear (but is still a vocal proponent of crypto and other his Web3 tech). Here’s what Cuban said elsewhere:

10. These 7 Safari settings enhance your privacy. If you’re using Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can easily disable cookies, change search engines, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven ways to make your online activity more private.

What we see today:

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 9am ET. You can stream it live here or watch it in the metaverse on the Samsung 837X. Traction, an event for entrepreneurs and innovators, kicks off today in Vancouver. The USENIX Security Symposium will be held in Boston in August 1012. Today is his 60th anniversary of Spider-Man. Walt his Disney his company, Honda and others are reporting earnings. Let’s keep track of earnings here.

