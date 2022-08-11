GoTo Promotes Chief Product and Technology Officer to CEO





He will accelerate innovation and growth in the SMB space, the company said.

GoTo has promoted its chief product and technology officer, Paddy Srinivasan, to president and CEO.

Srinivasan has helped drive the recent transformation and consolidation of business communications, IT support and management platforms. He brings his 25 years of product and leadership experience. Srinivasan, in particular, has advanced technology to meet the future challenges of SMBs, the company said.

SMBs are at an even more critical time in their business health. GoTo is uniquely positioned to help small businesses stay connected to the people who matter most to their employees and customers, Srinivasan said. With our mission to make IT easy, he is very proud of the work our team has done to accelerate GoTo. We’re excited about all that’s to come as we work with our partners to help our customers overcome obstacles while protecting the connections and revenue that matter most.

He will succeed director Mike Kohlsdorf, who has been CEO since January.

Paddy has played a key role in building GoTos’ vision to make IT easier and related innovations in GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve to enable SMBs to succeed. Paddy and I have worked closely together for several years, and he believes he is uniquely positioned to see GoTo through pivotal moments of accelerated growth and product innovation.

Srinivasan joined GoTo, then known as LogMeIn, in 2013 as General Manager. His responsibilities included product strategy, strategic partnerships and customer success. Srinivasan continued his career at Amazon Alexa AI as the general manager of his services data, machine learning platform. In 2020, he returned to GoTo as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Early in his career, Srinivasan was the founder and CEO of Opstera, a cloud monitoring and management startup. Avanade, a joint venture between Microsoft and Accenture, acquired the company.

