Google Search improves snippets to avoid misinformation





The team behind Google Search is tweaking featured snippets to adjust text boxes that sometimes spread misinformation when trying to provide help. The company has announced an update that is supposed to make the answers more precise and avoid issues with false assumptions, or questions where definitive answers don’t make sense. with a warning against low-quality data voids, and a new partnership on information literacy lesson plans for middle and high school students.

The snippet shows up in many searches, but by citing the page it looks like you’re directly answering the question, so it can backfire in ways you don’t see in standard query responses. In a presentation to the press, Google gave some examples of these issues and how they’re trying to fix them. For example, when searching for the time it takes light to reach Earth from the Sun, Google at one point provided a snippet highlighting the distance from Pluto instead.

According to Pandu Nayak, VP of Search, the solution lies in finding consensus. That is the fact that it matches multiple top search results. During a call with reporters, Nayak revealed that the consensus check comes from a page Google has already designated as high quality. With this, Google hopes to avoid the snippet equivalent of Google bombing. Nayak says he only looks at the top results instead of checking to see if something is reliable. But you can avoid highlighting the wrong details by going through a few pages that Google already trusts and trying to find commonalities.

A warning on Google searches on how to contact the Illuminati.Google

Another problem is that of incorrect assumptions. This is a phenomenon where Google tries to make snippets a little too useful. Over the years, if you’ve typed a leading question about something that didn’t actually happen, Google has frequently provided snippets that seem to confirm that fact. For example, the search team’s example was when Snoopy assassinated Abraham Lincoln, and at one point provided the date of Lincoln’s death in a snippet. However, it says it is training its system to detect them and not serve featured snippets at all, promising to reduce the incidence of these inappropriate displays by 40%.

False premises are embarrassing, but less common

This doesn’t necessarily solve all problems with snippets. Nayak conceded that neither system solves the problems identified last year. Google offered the exact opposite of good advice on dealing with seizures, listing a series of do’s and don’ts as a guide to what to do. That sort of thing is about ensuring that the underlying algorithm extracts enough context properly, he says.

But the goal is to reduce the frequency of confusing snippets and increase trust in search results. This is highlighted by other changes from Google. For about a year, Google has been warning unreliable search results that can occur in breaking news situations. We now extend these to the more general case where we determine that there are no search results, adding advice before allowing the user to scroll down the page to see the results. It doesn’t stop everyone from viewing the content, but ideally it helps manage expectations regarding the reliability of the information.

Google is also expanding this page. On this page, you can see the details of the website that produced a particular result. This option was previously available in Search, but now launches in English in Google’s iOS app. Swiping up while browsing any page of the app reveals more details, which theoretically help you assess its credibility. The system will be released on Android later this year, and will be released in other languages ​​in the coming months.

