Where do innovations come from?





Ed Brown, SAE Media Group

In my early days as an engineer, I used a device that young people might have heard of called a tube transistor, but it was of limited use. Integrated circuits (ICs), now called chips, were in their infancy.

Clearly, when we carry around our mobile phones—computers that are orders of magnitude more powerful than the early behemoths—we have revolutionized technology, haven’t we? As usual, yes and no.

Yes, without the invention of solid state electronics this would never have happened. That’s what made all of this amazing technology possible, which is part of our daily lives and we can’t live without it.

You can also point out when and where the solid-state revolution began. That’s when three men at Bell Laboratories in New Jersey were tasked with finding solid materials to replace vacuum tubes. William Shockley was a great theorist. Walter Bratten was a skilled experimenter. And John Bardeen had the ability to understand and communicate with both theorists and experimenters.

After working as an EE for decades, Ed Brown of SAE Media Groups has made a second career as a technical editor.

Looking back on my days as an engineer, as an editor, I’ve seen all the latest and greatest, and I’ve realized that I have a lot of thoughts about what’s going on right now in the light of my own engineering experience. I would like to share some of them now.

Yes, this was an original development in terms of the physical construction of the amplifier, but its use was not much different from the use of vacuum tubes. A basic building block of a computer is a solid-state switch with two states, named 0 and 1. However, tube circuits called flip-flops were also used in early digital computers.

Vacuum tubes were also used in operational amplifiers (op amps), which were commercially available in the 1950s and became a fundamental building block of analog circuits. The same basic circuit was built using integrated circuit solid-state electronics in the 1960s and is still widely used today.

The problem is that the idea of ​​what can be done with electronics and how to do it is not fundamentally different from what it was then. The use of solid-state electronics in power is what makes the modern world of technology possible.

As for ideas, physicist Richard P. Feynman gave a lecture in 1959 entitled “Many Rooms at the Bottom,” which suggested that atoms could be manipulated and controlled, and which had a huge number of technological applications. provided. He outlined how it was theoretically possible to write all 24 volumes (print edition) of the Encyclopædia Britannica on the head of a pin. However, the practical development of nanotechnology did not begin until the 1980s.

Berkeley Lab Breakthrough

I started thinking about these things when I came across an article about the discovery of a new physical phenomenon that would likely have a major impact on nanotechnology.

Like so many breakthroughs in technology, this started with the problem of needing to solve how to actually make microchips smaller and faster without encountering heating limitations. rice field. The problem was that while silicon, the material in most ICs, is a good conductor of electricity, it is not a good conductor of heat. And when you squeeze billions of silicon transistors into a microchip, heat becomes the limiting factor for expansion.

Related article

Breakthrough in graphene puts nanolithography back into the toolbox

Breakthrough battery made of rubber

The theoretical answer to improving the thermal conductivity of silicon has for decades been to use pure silicon28. The only problem is that silicon does not occur naturally in its pure form and it takes a great deal of energy to process isotopes to get there, making it quite impractical for everyday use. not.

In the early 2000s, Joel Ager, a materials science research scientist at Berkeley Lab, and Eugene Haller, one of the world’s foremost experts in the growth and application of ultrapure semiconductor materials, launched a quantum computing project. We were able to produce 28 crystals of pure silicon for

Ager kept the rest of this material in a safe place at Berkeley Lab in case other scientists might need it.

Fast forward to 2019, when Junqiao Wu and Penghong Ci were looking for new ways to improve the heat transfer coefficient of silicon chips. They came up with the idea of ​​using stacked silicon nanowires as a new form of transistor. Their answer was to make nanowires out of our old friend, isotopically pure silicon. That was it.

In fact, Ager and Haller previously showed a thermal efficiency improvement of about 10%. However, it was not a significant improvement that made it economically viable for manufacturers.

But Ager was willing to see what Wu and Ci could do with some of his precious, pure silicon in the form of these new nanowire transistors.

They started by testing the thermal conductivity of bulk crystals, but admittedly saw only modest improvements. We then fabricated nanowires using bulk silicon 28 using a technique called electroless etching. To everyone’s surprise, he improved the thermal conductivity by 150%.

The 2N2222 transistor was released in 1962 and is still available today. (Image: Christian Stolt/Shutterstock)

To solve this puzzle, they turned to the high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (TEM) team at Rice University. The resulting images showed a glass-like layer of silicon dioxide on the surface of the nanowires.

Integrated computer circuitry. (Image: Slawek Kuter/Shutterstock)

They then submitted the images to experts at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and found that there were two separate heat transfer mechanisms that acted synergistically to produce surprising results.

Ager, Junqiao and team have discovered a new physical phenomenon. This is a real triumph for curiosity-driven science. Very exciting.

So how does technological innovation happen?

A few things jumped out of the Berkeley Lab study. As with the birth of transistors, integrated circuits, and nanotechnology, technology breakthroughs often occur when:

There are theoretical insights that have yet to be put into practice. Scientists are free to go wherever they are curious. I have a problem looking for a solution. People who are passionate about their work connect with each other and exchange ideas. People with different specialties collaborate with each other. There is a back and forth between theory and practice. Theory provides ideas that can be implemented in practice. A virtuous cycle is created in which practical results extend theory, which in turn leads to further innovation.

do you agree? Please share your questions and comments below.

Reference Walter Isaacson, The Innovators, Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, 2014. Other SAE Media Group resources

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techbriefs.com/component/content/article/tb/stories/blog/46387 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos