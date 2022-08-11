



Google is sick of green speech bubbles and blurry photos in Apple’s Messages app.

This week, the company launched an all-out communications offensive, highlighting how Apple Messages (built to be less compatible with other chat apps) is hurting people’s interest. Google claims Cupertino’s company should add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. Undoubtedly, Google is launching this campaign to anger consumers and lobby regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.

But what do you know? google is right.

What is RCS?

RCS is an open communication multimedia chat protocol built to replace SMS, an outdated method of sending texts that has been in use since the 90s. It basically offers the same functionality as Apple Messages and other chat apps. That means unlimited rich text, high-quality images and videos, and read receipts. But unlike Messages, which is closed to non-Apple users, RCS is part of the Internet Protocol Multimedia subsystem. That means it’s supported internationally by carriers and Google, and Apple can add RCS support to Messages and disable it all if they want. These green bubbles are blue and have no serious technical issues.

Google’s site is a good example of widespread RCS adoption, and while it’s not new, it shows many benefits. Today, if you need to communicate between Android and iPhone, ostensibly you have to use third-party apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Otherwise, you’re restricted from sharing email-stamp-sized videos or pixelated paintings of Seurah masquerading as photos. There’s also no read receipts or Wi-Fi messaging. When a deranged Uncle Jack starts talking about how her 2020 election was stolen, there’s no way to escape her group of family chats either.

Google claims that the white typography over the green text bubble in SMS is hard to read and even hurts the readability of conversations. And worst of all, all messages are sent unencrypted. This is in total contradiction to Apple’s “user privacy first” policy.

Protect your money: iPhone

Despite the obvious business interests of Mountain View’s company (the company doesn’t seem ready to capture 87% global market share with Android), Google’s criticism is entirely correct. Just because of this lack of interoperability, Messages currently punishes all phone users. Apple’s hypocritical stance doesn’t align with user concerns, but it aligns with all of its strategic decisions to keep walled gardens intact. Ultimately, Apple’s rejection of his RCS is bad for all parties except the company’s bottom line.

This claim is just design or business theory at this point. As revealed in internal conversations filed with the court as part of Epic Games’ lawsuit against Cupertino, Apple executives have used a number of devices to drive adoption and keep people in Apple’s walled garden. It acknowledged that Messages should remain an iPhone-only experience. Craig Federighi, VP of Software Engineering at Apple, writes in an email chain with Eddie Cue, Sr. VP Internet Software and Services, and Apple Fellow Phil Schiller.

The court filing alleges that former Apple Music executive Ian Rogers “continued to miss a ton of messages from friends and family who used iMessage and kept messaging.” He has been shown complaining that he had to give up on Facebook Messenger. [him at his old address]” to Facebook Messenger. “iMessage amounts to serious lock-in,” says Rogers.

Our very own Mark Wilson also had to abandon his Android phone for messages. And i live in europe and most of my friends and family here use his whatsapp but also the messages he’s the reason why he urged me to ditch Xiaomi and buy an iPhone 13 Mini One.

Apple has long adopted its own standards

This issue is not new. This isn’t the first time Apple has ignored open standards for its own commercial gain while harming the interests of its users. One clear example is his stubborn refusal to give up the Lightning port on his iPhone, the company’s primary source of revenue. The only reasonable explanation for not adopting USB-C is that he wants to earn licensing fees from manufacturers who continue to sell adapters and cables and have to pay as much as $8 per connector to third parties. In fact, Tim Cook’s team fought aggressively with the European Union over the years, and eventually, every manufacturer made every phone (including iPhones) sold in the region his USB- Successfully passed a law forcing the adoption of C ports.

As for the Lightning port, Apple argued that USB-C “undermines innovation.” The same innovation that denies customers by not adopting a standard that can objectively improve their communication with other humans.There is also Steve Jobs’ Facetime story of wanting to create an open industry standard. . But when the iPhone turned into an empire of its own, making Facetime an open standard wasn’t in Apple’s best interest. Apple reacted only after he saw Zoom stealing his lunch during the pandemic. We have chosen to provide a web-based solution so that a FaceTime user can call his Android and Windows users.

Even more insulting, rejecting RCS would also put Apple’s user privacy—one of Cupertino’s biggest selling points and mantras—at risk. Apparently, Apple is concerned about protecting your messages…unless you need to communicate with an Android user. SMS text standards are not encrypted, so intercepted messages can be read. RCS is encrypted by design. If Apple truly considered user privacy a top priority, it would have adopted the new standard already.

Google is selfish, but they’re not wrong

Of course, Google isn’t doing this out of kindness or humanitarian goodwill. Every technology company out there thinks of its own market goals and revenues rather than keeping the user’s interests in mind. This could bring a lot of benefits in terms of Android users and market share.

But whether or not it benefits Google, it’s true that we need to establish a common standard for messaging and start tearing down these ridiculous walled gardens. We were supposed to move forward into a world of technology where everything is easier for all of us, not a world that divides us further for bean counters and shareholder interests. We all need to push Apple to do the right thing. This new campaign could be a step towards that goal, especially now that the European Union is looking into exactly this issue and allowing Apple and Meta to have interoperable messaging platforms. Hopefully it takes less time than I’ve been waiting for her USB-C on the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on both Google’s campaign and its position on RCS.

