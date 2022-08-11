Aftermath of the August 8th Google outage





Google experienced a major outage this week affecting Search and Maps. The publisher and his SEO have also reported issues with search indexing.

This issue appears to have been largely resolved, but earlier today there were still a few pockets reporting ongoing issues.

Ranking Confusion

Many people reported confusion in rankings, and some thought it was because of ranking updates.

One panicked individual posted a discussion on WebmasterWorld about losing rankings.

“I noticed something really disturbing. Some of my main keywords dropped from 1-2 to 10.

This happened overnight. Everything was fine yesterday. What I’m seeing today is that the keywords are moving from the top of the first page to the bottom.

The reason is clear, at least to my eyes. The displayed URL is irrelevant. For example, the top ranking pages for many commercial keywords have been changed (by Google) to pages that are mostly irrelevant.

…and you can see that using site:sitename.com, the number of indexed pages dropped from 230 to 169 overnight. The local language home page is not displayed anywhere. ”

On August 10, 2022, the person who initiated the discussion reported:

“At least our website seems to be back to normal.”

Many others on Twitter and Facebook also said that there were no more problems left.

indexing problem

One area that the mainstream media didn’t cover was the issue of indexing. Many people in the search community have posted about indexing issues.

SERPs are very unstable due to Google indexing issues

Are you facing any issues? #seo #google #googledown #twitter #seonews #searchengineoptimization #GoogleNews #DigitalMarketing #rwnihal pic.twitter.com/foZJ9kEoWk

— Nihal PS (@rwnihal) August 10, 2022

Marie Haynes asked if anyone is still seeing indexing issues:

How do we feel about the state of indexing today? Are we back to normal yet?

— Dr. Marie Haynes 🐧 (@Marie_Haynes) August 10, 2022

Some have reported that things have returned or are beginning to return to normal.

The index status looks good, but my shop hasn’t converted like it used to. It looks like the ranking status is being re-evaluated. This status always appears for 3-4 days after making significant changes to the template.

– Christian Radney (@ChrisRadny) Aug 10, 2022

I’m feeling a little better today

— Story | Marketing Manager (@storimarketsb2b) August 10, 2022

It’s been stable for at least the last 24 hours and seems to be back to normal.

— Vlad Rappoport 🇺🇦 (@vladrpt) August 10, 2022

Google uses data centers around the world, and changes introduced to Search have historically taken time to propagate globally.

Google apologizes

The Guardian reported that a Google spokesperson apologized for the outage and explained that it was due to a software update (which had unintended consequences).

“We are aware of a software update issue that occurred late afternoon Pacific Time and temporarily impacted the availability of Google Search and Maps,” they said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to quickly address this issue and the service is now back online.”

Google’s ranking and indexing issues need to be resolved now. If not, give it some more time.

If it hasn’t changed by the end of the week, it may be unrelated to the outage as it is a coincidence.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Bilanol

