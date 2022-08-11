Google tells Apple to ‘fix text messages’ in RCS protocol





Google has launched a campaign to pressure Apple to adopt Rich Communications Services (RCS). RCS is used by most mobile industry vendors, but not iPhone manufacturers.

Android devices communicate using RCS, but Apple devices do not. Apple uses its own iMessage protocol in its Messages app to communicate between iPhones. So if an iPhone user wants to chat with her Android user via his Apple’s Messages app, the conversation is done via old technology.

And Google, unable to convince Apple to treat Android devices better, created a complaint website. This represents an escalation from his RCS lobbying at the Google I/O developer conference in May and his tweets denouncing Apple in June.

“It’s time for Apple to fix its text messages,” the search company says, facing antitrust claims that could be resolved by mandatory interoperability.

“Text messaging between iPhones and Android phones uses SMS and MMS, obsolete systems from the 90s and early 00s,” laments Google. “The result is a poor experience with no support for modern text features such as end-to-end encryption, high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators.”

Coincidentally, Google said “[abandoned] By moving away from XMPP/Jabber, we will achieve an “open standard for instant messaging.”

To make its case, Google cited social media messages in the form of Twitter and TikTok videos to express its frustration with Apple’s uncompromising commitment. And the advertising giant is promoting the #GetTheMessage hashtag to fuel even more outrage on social media.

Google says that if Apple upgrades from SMS/MMS to RCS, the substandard experience of texting between iPhones and Android phones will look like a green cross-platform bubble instead of an Apple-specific blue bubble. It claims to be

RCS did not originally include E2E encryption, but support was added to Google Messages in late 2020. Group messages got E2E encryption this year. Apple supports end-to-end (E2E) encryption for its own customers using iMessage, but iCloud backups of messages contain encryption keys (encryption of backed up messages becomes meaningless).

Conversations between iPhones and Android devices using Apple’s Messages app are not E2E encrypted. Therefore, Google recommends unaffiliated apps such as Signal and WhatsApp as alternatives for iPhone users who want to facilitate more equal communication with the Android world while maintaining some security measures.

The Register reached out to Apple for comment but did not receive a response, which was no surprise. and to reply, “Can you send an email off the record?” Despite accepting these terms, there was no further response. So it’s probably not surprising that we didn’t get any response from Fortress Cupertino to Google’s suggestion.

An antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple by Epic Games in 2020 is still awaiting an appeals court decision, but messages exchanged by Apple executives explain why the company is making iMessage work well with Android apps. We made it clear that we were reluctant to work together.

in court documents [PDF] Epic’s attorneys, filed last year ahead of the Epic Games v. Apple trial, cited internal Apple communications to claim that Apple is using iMessage to trap customers in the iOS ecosystem, and that Apple has been accused of iMessages. I explained how I considered making an Android version of .

“In 2016, a former Apple employee said, ‘The hardest thing is [reason] iMessage to leave the Apple Universe app. . . iMessage represents a serious lock-in to the Apple ecosystem. [then head of worldwide marketing Phil] “Migrating iMessage to Android is doing more harm than good to us, and this email shows why,” Schiller said.

