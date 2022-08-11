5 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2. Katkin

Fresh food pet tech platform KatKin has announced a $22 million Series A round to expand its offerings, ramp up R&D and challenge companies like Butternut Box in the pet food/D2C space. I was.

Series A was led by Verlinvest and Perwyn, with participation from Octopus Ventures.

KatKin co-founder Brett OFarrell said:

Finding the right fit is hard and customers are frustrated. By contrast, KatKin’s demand has been huge every six months, doubling in size and customer base.

Thanks to Lopo and Cecile from Verlinvest and Andrew from Perwyn. We also appreciate the continued support from Octopus and our angel investors. This support not only invests in our business, but also in the health and happiness of cats and cat parents.

3. Shopik

Shopic, a smart grocery shopping cart startup, shines in a $35 million Series B funding round led by Qualcomm Ventures, bringing its total funding to $56 million.

Other participating investors include Vintage Investment Partners and Clal Insurance, Shopics’ existing backers IBI Tech Fund, Tal Ventures and Shufersal.

4. Clever Tap

CleverTap, a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and retention, has signed a definitive agreement to raise $105 million in Series D funding round led by CDPQ. It was joined by IIFL AMC’s Tech Fund, along with existing investors Tiger Global and Sequoia India.

“CleverTap has established itself as the partner of choice for our customers by helping them significantly increase their revenue.

Its subscription-based platform provides a single source of truth that allows brands to maximize the lifetime value of existing customers by engaging them in highly personalized ways.

“As consumer brands increasingly focus on customer retention and prioritize tools that deliver a tangible return on investment, CleverTap will maintain its global growth trajectory, allowing more companies to I am confident that it will help improve

