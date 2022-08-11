Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung gets a better idea of ​​who foldable phones are for





what’s happening

Samsung has announced its latest large format foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

why it matters

Samsung believes that foldable phones will be key to its future mobile device lineup. As one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, Samsung influences the wider market.

what’s next

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 26th for $1,800.

Samsung is pushing its foldable phone ambitions even further with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which launches on August 26 and starts at $1,800 (1,649, AU$2,499).

The new book-style foldable phone, unveiled at Wednesday’s Unpacked event, has been redesigned to make it easier to handle in phone mode. I also got a nice upgrade.

Samsung was an early entrant to the market, launching its first Galaxy Fold device in 2019. According to estimates by Display Supply Chain Consultants and Omdia, Samsung has a significant lead in the foldable phone market in terms of shipments. However, foldable phones still represent a tiny fraction of the total mobile phone market. The new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are Samsung’s latest attempt to change that by correcting some of the previous model’s biggest criticisms, making foldable devices more accessible to a wider audience. It may make you more attractive.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a wide cover screen that looks a lot like a regular non-foldable phone when closed. The Z Fold 4’s screen isn’t as narrow, so this change makes apps look more natural. The difference is certainly noticeable when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the display isn’t as wide as standard phones like the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13.

Samsung is also doing more to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 useful when the display is folded in half. A new feature has been added to flex mode that splits apps between the top and bottom of the screen with Z-fold open. Similar to a laptop touchpad, the bottom half of the screen can be used as a trackpad to control content on the top half.

Now Playing: Watch This: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen,…

5:43

Flex mode makes it easier to navigate apps because your fingers don’t have to cover the top of the screen when scrolling. The newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with this feature, and Samsung says it will consider adding it to older Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices. Samsung also says the Z Fold 4 is the first device to come with Android 12L, a version of Android optimized for tablets. One of the most noticeable Android 12 additions is the Z Fold 4’s new taskbar. This makes switching between apps more convenient.

Other works by Samsung Unpacked

The Z Fold 4 has a nearly identical overall design, but Samsung claims the Z Fold 4 has a sturdier construction. The exterior is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, and the tablet-sized display inside is said to be 45% more durable.Samsung also notes that the Z Fold 4’s internal screen is brighter than its predecessor. He says that the camera under the internal display has become less noticeable. Like its predecessor, the Z Fold 4 is also compatible with his S Pen.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets the camera and processor upgrades we’ve come to expect in the annual phone update. Samsung has upgraded the Z Fold 4’s triple-lens camera system to a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Its telephoto lens supports up to 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. Samsung also brings the Galaxy S22’s improved low-light photography to the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4’s cover screen is wider than Z Fold 3’s.

Lisa Edissico/CNET

Most people interested in the Galaxy Z Fold are probably more interested in the phone’s huge internal screen than the camera. But a Z Fold 4 with such a high price tag should have a camera that is at least as good or better than those found in Samsung’s non-folding phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera is certainly a step in the right direction, and represents a notable upgrade from the Z Fold 3’s 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide lenses. Samsung’s top-of-the-line camera phone.

The Z Fold 4 also runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. This is a new and slightly upgraded version of the chip found within the Galaxy S22 lineup. The battery capacity also remains the same at 4,400 mAh, which is disappointing. CNET’s Patrick Holland was disappointed with the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery life.

Lisa Edissico/CNET

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a sleeker, more refined version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung seems to have a better understanding of who these devices are for. With its large screen and S Pen compatibility, Samsung positions the Z Fold 4 as a productivity device. This looks like the extinct Galaxy Note. Establishing that direction means Samsung can focus on adding new features specific to the Z Fold, as well as ensuring apps run smoothly across the Z Fold’s different screen sizes. .

The $1,800 Z Fold 4 is still a hard sell. While these new features are signs of progress, they may not be enough to attract users of non-foldable smartphones. This is a step towards discovering what is possible.

