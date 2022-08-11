



Virginia Tech has exceeded its annual Lights Out!/Power Down! goal for the 13th consecutive year. Events sponsored by the Department of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities.

On June 23rd, members of the University’s Blacksburg campus met to reduce their collective energy use for 90 minutes to test their ability to mitigate power loss when needed.

By leveraging a complex building automation system, turning off certain lights, unplugging non-essential electronics, and more, the university reduced power demand on the Blacksburg campus to an average of 17,400 kilowatts. The demand target for this year’s test event was 17,500 kilowatts. Peak energy usage the day before the event was 26,500 kilowatts.

The university community has reduced total power demand by over 9,000 kilowatts. For example, in a typical home, on average he consumes less than 3 kilowatts of electricity. Campus Energy Manager Steve Durphy said: Each time you run Lights Out!/Power Down!, you exceed your power demand target. The event is a testament to the university community’s commitment to adaptability and sustainability in our department.

Light out! / power down! This event is part of the Interruptible Load Reliability Energy Reduction Program. The program is part of an agreement between Virginia Tech and PJM Interconnection (Virginia’s regional power grid operator), administered by the Virginia Department of Energy and managed by CPower.

Virginia Tech is a large consumer and producer of electricity in the region. Participating in the Interruptible Load Reliability Program can reduce power loss in surrounding areas during times of high energy use, such as hot and humid summer afternoons. Light out! / power down! The event will allow universities to test their ability to reduce their energy consumption in order to redistribute the energy needed to support their communities when needed.

Also during the year, Lights Out!/Power Down! The campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities departments partnered with Hokie Wellness and Rec Sports to spend their time literally and figuratively on this event. Offered free outdoor wellness activities to encourage unplugging. The event included group walks, yoga and mindfulness meditation.

Light out! / power down! The event is his once-a-year opportunity for Virginia Tech students and employees to think about how energy consumption impacts their immediate communities and the planet.

The university continues its efforts to become a carbon-neutral and 100% renewable-powered campus by 2030.

