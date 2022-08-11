The first cohort of SPINs depart with new connections, mindsets and tools to move forward: we highly recommend this program





Released on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The National Labs (SPIN) Strategic Program for Innovation at the National Labs, led by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, was launched earlier this year by 17 scientists and staff from Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

Participants met in Argonne for the first-ever SPIN Demo Day on July 27th to present their team projects. The goal of the program, which will run into next year, is to foster entrepreneurship in national laboratories.

The SPIN program was a valuable experience as it allowed me to collaborate and build relationships with people in Fermi and colleagues in Argonne that I would never have had the chance to meet. Fuel Cycle Technology Division.

Participants were tasked with finding potential solutions to problems as individuals, small teams, and large teams, Youker explained. Based on feedback from key stakeholders, they collaborated to optimize the solution and shared ideas with Argonne, Fermi, and his leader, senior at UChicago.

Key takeaways from this program include: learning from external speakers throughout the class to help build project solutions; learning from each other as classmates and teammates; the importance of culture and its relationship to innovation; Sharing property information and resources with early career staff, engaging with key stakeholders and planning follow-up discussions to put our ideas into action, Youker said. I highly recommend this program.

Through lectures and group simulation exercises by University of Chicago and Booth School of Business faculty and external industry experts, scientists and staff will spend six months on aspects of entrepreneurship, including developing a growth mindset, communication, and communication. I received a world-class education throughout. Collaboration strategy, internal entrepreneurship, technology commercialization.

The first SPIN program taught me the value of entrepreneurship, gave me tools like the Business Model Canvas, and taught me how to value technology. Both the face-to-face and virtual sessions were excellent, said Charles T. Thangaraj, senior scientist at Fermilab and he’s science and technology manager at IARC.

As part of the programming, Cohort is a global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, founded by Michael Polsky, MBA 87, a Chicago Booth alumnus who funded the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2002. I was also able to visit Invenergy, a

Mr. Thangaraj explained that the visit and discussions with experts were eye-opening, especially learning how emerging technologies are valued and the importance of an innovative culture.

The SPIN experience shaped my thinking and gave me new tools to apply to my work and my team at Fermilab, Thangaraj added.

Polsky was one of the prominent professionals and faculty who contributed their experience and knowledge to the cohort. Among them are serial entrepreneur Jeffrey Hubbell, Eugene Bell Professor of Tissue Engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, Elena He Zinchenko, Adjunct Associate Professor of Behavioral Sciences and Assistant to the Chancellor. For Research; Margaret Fleetwood, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship. Juan de Pablo, Lieu Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and Executive Vice President of the University of Chicago’s Science, Innovation, National Laboratory and Global Initiatives and Senior Scientist at Argonne University. De Pablo also oversees entrepreneurship and innovation activities at the Polsky Center.

SPIN is supported by the University of Chicago Joint Task Force Initiative (JTFI). It is the University of Chicago’s signature program dedicated to helping Argonne and Fermilab achieve mission success by opening frequent channels of communication and collaboration between institutions.

