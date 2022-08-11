STRIKEWERX sprint helps solve B-52 engine icing problem > Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-AIR > Article Display





Bossier City, Louisiana —

The Air Force Global Strike Command’s Innovation Hub held a design sprint the week of July 18 to find a solution for the frigid B-52 engine.

This sprint specifically explored ways to help heat the engine cowlings of B-52 aircraft in areas where temperatures can drop as low as minus 52 degrees Fahrenheit, such as Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

Over four days at STRIKEWERX at the Cyber ​​Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, a team of industry, academia, and subject matter experts focused on solutions that are weatherproof, easy-to-use, flexible, and easy-to-store. I worked on it.

“We chose the STRIKEWERX Design Sprint because it offers new ideas and new solutions,” said Adam Vasas, B-52 Crew Chief at Minot Air Force Base. “We received a lot of good information to help us solve the problem. Industry experts suggested many things that we hadn’t thought of in the field.”

The design sprint team created a prototype solution consisting essentially of a cover that was an extension or reconstruction of the current design created by Kennon Products.

This design allows heat to circulate throughout the engine chamber and provides an entry point through which the airmen can see if the engine’s propeller blades are spinning freely.

Rachel Heide, design manager at Kennon Products, says the design sprint process has opened the door to new environments and situations with respect to the traditional design process in use.

“STRIKEWERX is all about innovation and brings together a lot of experienced and talented people with knowledge of different products. Design sprints are a great time to do that,” says Heide.

STRIKEWERX director Russ Mathers said this week’s work has resulted in a prototype that can be refined for testing on the Minot AFB.

“The long-term goal was to build a prototype to test in extreme cold. We have a concept that we can offer to our industry partner, Kenon Products, who will refine and produce it for testing this winter. We can,” Mathers said.

STRIKEWERX will continue to host design sprints to tackle various issues around commands. For more information on the design sprint process, please email [email protected]

