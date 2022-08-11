Green vs. Blue: Google Blames Apple for ‘Broken’ Text Messaging Between iPhone and Android





Ever wondered why a great video you sent to a friend or relative came up so small and pixelated? Here’s a candid message Google posted on its website on Tuesday: It’s just one of several texting issues that blamed Apple.

“It’s time for Apple to fix text messaging,” Google wrote, citing Apple’s “outdated” messaging service choices resulting in a “broken experience,” giving various users headaches. For seeds, we called the Cupertino, Calif.-based company.

Texts between Apple device owners using iMessage are encrypted and displayed in blue speech bubbles. It can be sent over cellular data networks or Wi-Fi. For example, when an iMessage-capable Android device enters a conversation, the text is sent via SMS/MMS and appears in a green speech bubble without many of the features iMessage offers.

Short for Short Message Service, SMS refers to basic text, messages with pictures and videos sent via MMS or multimedia messaging services.

How to edit iPhone messages and use other pre-release iOS 16 features

Google uses Rich Communication Services (RCS) for messaging on Android devices and is asking Apple to adopt the same communication protocol to improve the text messaging experience between Apple and Android devices.

The concept of SMS dates back to the 1980s and is the most widely used type of mobile messaging worldwide. On Tuesday, Google called it “obsolete” and blamed many problems with text snuffs between Android and iPhone. Lack of encryption, typing indicators, read receipts, and inability to leave group texts.

Despite some personal complaints, some young Android users have reported being left behind by being kicked out of group texts because their messages “threaded turned green.” This is because it leaves white text on a light green background and removes some iMessage features.

Analyst Ben Bajarin told Fast Company that his teenage son explained:

Aversion to green texting has fallen prey to memes and tweets, with some citing the social and even romantic stigma that accompanies green text bubbles.

“If I give you my number and a green speech bubble pops up when you message me, I’m (at least) already questioning your level of liking,” one person said. said sarcastically.

“Can’t believe I kissed a boy green text I am so kind it was my charity work this year,” she tweeted.

Now, Google is leveraging its “Get The Message” campaign and videos of stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Madelaine Petsch to pressure Apple to adopt RCS.

“The unpleasant experience you get when texting Android users was created by Apple,” Google claims.

Judging by the evidence that surfaced in last year’s legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc., it might be hard to ditch SMS/MMS to shame the Silicon Valley giant.

According to a Wall Street Journal report in January, thousands of pages of internal documents uncovered during the trial included emails between Apple executives discussing iMessage and Android.

“If you don’t have a strategy for becoming a major messaging service, [the] Many mobile phone users worry that iMessage on Android simply helps in deleting. [an] Craig Federighi, Apple’s chief software executive, wrote in an email in 2013 that iPhone families are discouraging giving their children Android phones.

In a 2016 email, then-head of marketing Phil Schiller told CEO Tim Cook, “Moving iMessage to Android would hurt us,” while another exec said that iMessage equated with “serious lock-in”.

It’s not clear what role the blue/green bubble gap played in Apple’s success in the US market, but when it comes to younger consumers, the iPhone is the clear winner in sales.

A 2021 survey conducted by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners found that more than 70% of people aged 18 to 24 have purchased an iPhone, according to the journal.

Nexstar reached out to Apple for comment on Google’s campaign, but did not receive a response.

Close modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/green-vs-blue-google-blasts-apple-for-broken-texting-between-iphone-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos