



US News (US News & World Report LP) and Best Lawyers (Woodward/White, Inc.)

2012-2015, 2017-2018, 2020, 2022

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP was named in the Immigration Division of US News – Best Lawyers “Best Law” 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022 editions. was named “Law Firm of the Year”. Company. ”

Expatriate Management Forum (Centaur Media PLC Group)

2012-2022

Named Fragomen’s “Immigration Provider of the Year” in the Americas in 2022, 2021, 2017 and 2015, and runner-up in 2016.

Named Fragomen’s ‘Immigration Provider of the Year’ for the APAC region in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2013, and runner-up in this award in 2014.

Fragomen has been named ‘Immigration Provider of the Year’ in EMEA for 2021, 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012.

Awarded “Best Vendor Partnership” for Fragomen and one of its customers in APAC region in 2015.

Who’s Who Legal (Law Business Research Ltd)

2005-2021

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP’s “Corporate Immigration Firm of the Year” for the last 17 years.

National Law Journal (ALM Media Properties, LLC)

2022

Named Fragomen Technologies, Inc. to the Legal Technology Trailblazers list.

New York Law Journal (ALM Media Properties, LLC)

2020

Fragomen received an Innovation Award for helping clients through forward-thinking approaches led by the company’s Immigration Technology Innovation Lab.

New Jersey Law Journal (ALM Media Properties, LLC)

2020

Fragomen’s Knowledge Group won the Innovator Award for its creative approach to legal issues.

National Law Journal (ALM Media Properties, LLC)

2020

We have included Fragomen’s Mail Processing Operation Center on our list of emerging legal technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fragomen.com/about/recognition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos