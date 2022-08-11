Starting Point: Preparing for Flu Season





Ian Bolland spoke with Jonathan OHalloran, CEO of QuantuMDx, about the latest assay the company has developed to help fight the flu season in the UK.

Shortly after receiving a Med-Tech Innovations Special Recognition Award for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing Q-POC, QuantuMDx is developing a new assay to help address the surge in seasonal respiratory diseases .

A diagnostic company has developed a new assay that can detect sequences of up to four different respiratory diseases, influenza A, influenza B, all COVID-19 and RSV.

After a period of lockdown and other fewer restrictions in the UK, there are concerns that hospitals will be overwhelmed not only by COVID hospitalizations, but also by the flu.

Jonathan OHalloran explains the difficulty in differentiating different respiratory diseases from one another and hopes the new development will help frontline clinicians.

He says: Q-POC, our rapid PCR test system, will offer a long menu of different assays.

There isn’t always a doctor there to do imperial diagnostics to decide what you want to test.

Syndrome panels because they need to test everything that causes a particular symptom. Or, all fever tests that cause fever, all respiratory tests that cause breathing difficulties, and so on. These syndrome panels are truly the future of Point of Need testing.

Q-POC and its assays are very easy to use. Simply use a cotton swab to fill the buffer, roll it up and down 5 times, and then place it in the device.

Ease of use is key to this Point of Need diagnostic. This helps establish conditions and isolate patients if necessary.

The A&E folks are very busy and they only have time to collect samples, push it (the device), go and forget, so they want to use something simple. And when the Q-POC starts or stops flashing (in about 30 minutes), you know you’re ready, you have results, and you can figure out how best to treat that patient.

Q-POC is a game changer from that perspective.

As O’Halloran says, the possibilities are not limited to aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory disease. This form of testing can be replicated for other conditions, such as sexually transmitted diseases. I feel that it is a valuable asset.

When people have a particular symptom, they don’t necessarily want to talk about it, but they want to know what it is. This is because the treatments are different and often needed quickly. Therefore, a healthcare professional can take a swab with a cotton swab, place it in the Q-POC, run the test, and get results in about 30 minutes. I can.

The engineering was exactly the same as for the product’s more COVID-focused features, and the only things that had to be changed were the primers and probes.

It’s part of what OHalloran describes as a well-developed product pipeline at the company, with partnerships being built and likely to be announced in the near future. Although it focuses on respiratory diseases, OHalloran believes the product will be the jack of all trades, with the point-of-need factor being an important aspect, providing immediate diagnostics and helping to combat drug resistance. It can be an important tool.

As a result, it saves patients time and reduces primary care costs.

Patients can be treated with the right drug at the right time the first time, reducing drug costs. Convenience means people don’t have to worry about getting sick over the long term, which comes at a cost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/Medtech-Diagnostics-Insights/heading-things-off-preparing-for-flu-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos