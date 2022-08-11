Google uses AI to improve snippets of search results





When you search for a specific query on Google, you’ll see featured snippets in your search results. This is a short paragraph that briefly describes what you are looking for. Sometimes it works well, other times it misses the ball game entirely, but now Google is embracing the smarts of artificial intelligence to improve the quality of snippets.

In Thursday’s blog post, we explained that Google uses its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model (MUM), to deliver featured snippets. This model understands the idea of ​​consensus. That means you can cross-reference any snippet you find with other high-quality sources online to see if it fits the bill.

“We found that this consensus-based approach significantly improved the quality and usefulness of our featured snippet callouts,” the company said.

Our algorithm checks several high-quality sources to make sure the snippet is accurate. Credit: Google

This should also fix some of the situations where snippets aren’t very useful. Google provided an example featuring the query “when did Snoopy assassinate Abraham his Lincoln” and generated a snippet showing dates and information about the actual Lincoln assassination. As Google says, this is “obviously not the most useful way to display this result”. I tried that query on google but didn’t get the snippet. This should show Google’s new AI model in action. According to the company, this update has reduced the number of times featured snippets are shown in such cases by 40%.

See also: Google Wallet is now available worldwide

In addition to this improvement, Google said it will expand “About this result” to more places and provide additional context to the webpages used to generate the search results. This feature will be available in eight more languages ​​later this year: Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Spanish, Japanese, and Indonesian.

Google also said it will start showing content recommendations in more places. These warnings appear when you’re not completely sure of the quality of the search results our algorithms are generating, often when the topic is evolving rapidly.

Finally, the company said it has partnered with MediaWise and PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs to develop free information literacy lesson plans for middle and high school teachers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-ai-snippets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos