Traveling again – Med-Tech Innovation





Ian Bolland invites readers to the Med-Tech Innovation Roadshow.

First of all, it was great to meet you all at this year’s Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

You can read some of my highlights later in this issue, but you’ll see the show floor buzzing, the stage busy, and everyone making these all-important leads and connections. was really good. Of people having a good time and having fun. And a special thanks to those who came to a live episode of his MedTalk podcast focused on regulation. It was my first time hosting a panel session.

While there are some concerns about the economic outlook for many industries at the moment due to high inflation and rising energy costs following the pandemic, medical technology remains bullish and appears to be the focus of the economic recovery. .

Also, in a world where we’ve embraced things like video calls and they’re definitely taking their place, nothing beats meeting face-to-face, picking up new products and demos and playing with them. It reminds me.

By the same token, I would love to go back on tour. I would love to see more of what you have to offer than just meet me at the exhibition. My colleagues and I are eager to keep a journal and visit your base. If you have anything you would like to show me, please feel free to contact me.

The Med-Tech Innovation Roadshow has already started. It was a pleasure to head to Derby and visit Shawpak, which hosted the Shawmed exhibition. In addition to meeting representatives from Sterimed, Amaco, and SP Automation & Robotics, it was great to see Riverside Medical’s Shawpak behind the scenes. The article will be available soon on the Med-Tech Innovation News website. I recently had the pleasure of visiting his Circular1Health, a company born out of a pandemic. The idea was beyond the bread and butter of innovation, and it certainly got me thinking.

This is to really show what drives companies, what exciting products and innovations are in the pipeline, and how the pandemic has changed the way you operate. A lot can happen in a few years, but if there is a massive change that has sparked a public health crisis that sees medical technology at the forefront and center of the response to support the front lines, Much more can happen.

Essentially, we want to hear from you. Come see what you have to offer and, of course, how we can help you get the most out of what you have to offer.

