Norwegian Cruise Line Launches ‘Evolution of Innovation’ Series Celebrating Past, Present and Future





The immersive, three-part “EMBARK with NCL Episode” will premiere on Facebook on August 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET at www.ncl.com/embarkand

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), a global cruise travel innovator with a rich history of breaking boundaries, today announced the launch of its newest EMBARK, powered by the NCL Series. The Evolution of Innovation” was announced. A showcase of the history of cruising and his 55-year legacy of pioneering and defining the vacation experience at sea.

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced the latest EMBARK with NCL series, an evolution of innovation. This is a showcase of cruising history and his company’s 55-year legacy of pioneering and defining the vacation experience at sea. Evolution of Innovation will premiere on August 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET at www.ncl.com/embark.Norwegian Prima

Just weeks after Norwegian Prima’s highly anticipated debut, this three-part program will explore Norwegian Prima’s breakthrough moments and a series of events that revolutionized modern cruising and prepared for the brand’s next evolution. Record the first event. In this new episode of EMBARK, viewers will follow NCL’s storied journey from the first cruise line to offer round-trip voyages to the Caribbean in 1966 to the company’s new Prima Classof ship, which debuts in August 2022. You will be guided to

In each episode, elements of NCL’s innovative, multi-faceted and guest-centric focus are highlighted by NCL’s management team, long-serving staff, loyal guests, and the attention that has played a key role in the development of the company from the beginning. described through the unique perspective of a deserving individual. Taking viewers along the story of Norwegian Cruise Line’s past, present and future, these episodes feature never-before-seen interviews, archived footage, and first-hand views of exceptional classes. Offers viewers an exclusive peek into the history of the brand. of the ships that will define the future of NCL.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said: Built on creativity, style and an uncompromising commitment to our guests. ”

The three episodes include ‘History of Innovation’, ‘Evolution of Entertainment’ and ‘The Future of the Cruise Experience’. The first episode will premiere on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET on his Facebook at www.ncl.com/embarkand, after which all three episodes will be immediately available on demand. You will be able to

To view the complete collection of EMBARK episodes focused on the people, destinations and experiences of Norwegian Cruise Line, visit www.ncl.com/embark.

To learn more about our award-winning fleet of 18 ships and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, contact our travel experts or call us at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) , visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has pushed the boundaries of traditional cruises for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line offers guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule, with no fixed dining and entertainment times, no formal dress code. This is what I did. Today, the fleet of 18 modern vessels serves her 400 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including the company’s private her island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas, and the Belize resort of Harvest Her Quay. sailing nearby. Not only does Norwegian Cruise Line offer outstanding guest services from land to sea, we also offer a variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options, as well as a wide range of onboard accommodations. . -suites and The Haven by Norwegian are the company’s inboard ship concepts. For more information or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine. and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Source Norwegian Cruise Line

Source Norwegian Cruise Line

