NanoAvionics Adds New Large Microsat to Bus Line





NanoAvionics is expanding its flagship satellite bus line with larger buses to meet customer demand for microsats. The company announced Wednesday that it is adding the MP42H and MP42D to its flagship MP42 bus-based product line.

The MP42D is twice the size of the MP42 bus and can accommodate payloads up to 145 kg for a total satellite mass of up to 220 kg. The size can support advanced missions and applications, according to the company, and can also be used as an orbital mobile vehicle (OTV) for satellite rideshare providers.

The smallest bus in this range is the MP42H, which can accommodate payloads up to 22 kg.

NanoAvionics CEO Vytenis Buzas told Via Satellite that the expansion is a logical next step to support the company’s customers who are looking for more capable and flexible satellites. The company started building his 3U nanosatellite bus, but over time customers progressed and moved away from CubeSats. As customers progress and launch costs drop, the company has consistently added larger buses like his 12U and 16U Nanosatellites, and last year introduced the MP42 Microsat.

Buzas said we were listening to the market and going in the direction the market wanted. The bigger the vehicle, the more advanced subsystems it can accommodate. More redundancy, more endurance, more power resources, more computing resources, more communication, more space for deployable elements. And, of course, larger payloads.

Many customers have already purchased new size buses. Overall, the MP42 has become more popular than his NanoAvionics flagship M6P 6U bus, Buzas said.

NanoAvionics’ customer business case is maturing and the company is evolving to meet demand. The company is in the process of being acquired by the Norwegian company He Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, and Buzas said NanoAvionics will get the support of larger companies to help it scale.

Overall, the market is maturing, Buzas said. Many new businesses are starting to generate tangible revenue. We’ve done a lot of experimenting with CubeSats over the past decade. He then demonstrated his case for the first business based on the larger CubeSat form factor. Finally, let companies develop their business based on smaller microsats. People are starting to generate real income.

