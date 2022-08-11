Google’s Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more authoritative results





Did you know that when you search for information, you’ll see highlighted text at the top of Google search results pages? These are called “featured snippets” and are meant to quickly provide answers to your queries. and Now, Google uses our latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, to ensure that the information we highlight is trustworthy and accurate.

Google’s Search AI can now match snippet callouts, information in large fonts that serve as headlines for featured snippets, with other high-quality online sources. Even if sources use different words and concepts to describe the same fact or idea, you can determine if there is general consensus on the callout. Google states that this “consensus-based approach has significantly improved the quality and usability of featured snippet callouts.”



However, for some queries, such as those with false assumptions, showing function snippets is not the best way to provide information. To address this issue, Google has tweaked the Search AI to trigger 40% fewer snippets for these types of queries with this particular update.

Google is now making the About This Result tool easier to use. This is a panel that pops up when you click on the three dots next to the result, showing the details of the source website before you visit it. Starting later this year, it will be available in eight languages, including Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Spanish, Japanese, and Indonesian. Starting this week, more information will be added to the tool, including how widely a publication is distributed, online reviews about companies, and whether companies are owned by another entity. These are all pieces of information that can help you decide if a particular source is trustworthy.

Finally, when Google’s AI determines that a search query’s overall result quality is compromised, we now provide content advice on the results page. It warns you that “This search doesn’t seem to give you very good results” and tells you to check the sources you’re referring to or try other search terms. It helps you stay vigilant and alert to potential misinformation while reviewing the results presented by the website.

