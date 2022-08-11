iOS 16 brings back iPhone battery percentage.Things to know





iPhone owners, listen up. A much-missed feature returns this fall with the release of Apple’s latest software, iOS 16. iPhone battery percentage is now displayed in the status bar.

After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch (the black bar that houses the speaker and camera at the top of the device), there wasn’t enough screen real estate left to keep the battery percentage there, so Apple decided to remove it from iOS. Removed this feature.

Read more: The fastest way to charge your iPhone if you don’t have time

You can check the battery percentage in Control Center.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicco/CNET

Sure, you can swipe down from the top right of your iPhone to see the exact percentage in Control Center, but it’s not the same. You cannot see the battery percentage at a glance from the app or home screen. Also, it’s nearly impossible to measure the exact percentage from the battery icon alone.

Thankfully, the latest developer beta (5th) and public beta (3rd) release of iOS 16 reintroduces the battery percentage number in the status bar within the existing battery icon. Here’s what you need to know about the new features.

And if you want to get your hands on iOS 16 now, here’s how to download the third public beta with the new Battery Percentage feature. The fifth developer beta also has this feature, but we don’t recommend downloading it unless you’re an Apple developer.

How to get the battery percentage back in the iOS 16 status bar

To show the battery percentage in the iOS 16 status bar, you must be using the latest iOS 16 public beta (3rd) or developer beta (5th).

Once updated, you can see the percentage in the battery icon in the upper right corner of the screen from anywhere on your iPhone. That way, you can closely monitor when your iPhone is fully charged or about to run out of battery, and when it needs to start charging.

This setting is on by default, but[設定]>[バッテリー]Go to[バッテリーのパーセンテージ]You can toggle the option on and see that it works. While the device is charging, the battery icon will be fully green and will show a percentage. In low power mode, the battery icon is completely yellow and shows a percentage.

Turning off the battery percentage feature removes the numbers from the status bar and reverts to the old battery icon design.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Unfortunately, battery percentage options are not available for all iPhone models. Not currently available for iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/ios-16-brings-back-the-battery-percentage-on-iphone-what-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos