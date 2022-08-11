Google makes changes to search engine to combat misinformation





Tech-savvy digital natives may be confident with their keyboards, but about two-thirds of people across generations and continents are exposed to false or misleading information online each week. The answer is that they think they are. And not all of them deal with it the same way.

This is according to a survey of 8,585 people in the US, Brazil, UK, Germany, Nigeria, India, and Japan, conducted by YouGov with support from Google.

According to the report, young people are more confident in parsing facts from online fiction, and they are far more likely than they really are to believing or sharing misinformation in cyberspace by their older family members. I’m worried about

Nearly a third of Gen Z respondents say they have some confidence in detecting online misinformation, compared to 29% of millennials and 26% of Gen Xers. These figures dropped to 23% and 19% for Baby Boomer and Silent Generation members, respectively.

Nonetheless, Gen Z and Millennials are twice as likely as Baby Boomers and Silent Generations born in the immediate aftermath of World War II to feel pressure to share events right away. are unknowingly amplifying false and misleading information online because of their

In an age of alternative facts, and with former President Donald Trump still disputing his election loss, nearly three-quarters of those who responded He said he still feels that the important factor is whether the conclusions are supported. According to sources and facts.

Only 55% of those surveyed across responding countries said that information obtained from government sources was the most important factor they considered when determining whether it was true.

This is consistent with academic research showing that author credibility is an important factor in detecting fake news. But this is like a double-edged sword. Because it’s getting easier and easier to find sources online that twist facts to fit long-held beliefs or reinforce deep-rooted confirmation biases.

Google took notice of this finding and announced a series of changes to featured snippets. Featured snippets are boxes at the top of search results that highlight information in an article that search engines think is the answer to your query.

Google’s algorithm can already understand consensus by looking at quality sources on the web that agree with a particular fact and presenting it to search as the correct answer for a snippet, he said.

But snippets aren’t always the best answer to the question. Especially when the best information isn’t out yet, or when the computerized brain’s fast zero-and-one answers don’t fully understand what’s being asked.

A recent search for when did Snoopy assassinate Abraham Lincoln provided a snippet highlighting the exact date and information about Lincoln’s assassination, which is clearly the most useful way to display this result. is not.

To get around this, the company said in its latest update to its search engine it has withdrawn snippets that pop up with this kind of false premise search query, and has reduced featured snippets in such situations by 40%. .

Google also said it is expanding the recommendations it displays when search engines can’t find quality sources of information on a new topic and can’t reach consensus on facts. , a notification may pop up telling the user that there are too many sources suitable for that search.

The company is also expanding the number of languages ​​and depth of content available in the About This Result feature. The three dots next to the results help users better understand where the information is coming from.

Of course, these features are only useful if you use Google’s search engine to find or verify information, but not everyone does.

According to the study, Gen Z members are twice as likely as Silent Generation members to use search engines to find out where a particular post came from, and twice as likely as Baby Boomers to do a reverse image search. Use it or pull it up. Use multiple searches and tabs to double-check your information.

Chase DiFeliciantonio is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ChaseDiFelice

