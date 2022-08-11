Disney+ subscribers should pay more to avoid commercials





Disney+ subscribers will start seeing ads on the popular streaming service in December. That is, unless they choose to pay more.

Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday that it will launch a phased version of the service on December 8th. Ad-free subscribers, on the other hand, can upgrade to the premium tier at $11/month for a $3/month increase.

The price change comes as Disney+ continues to grow at a steady pace, but also loses money.

The company’s leading streaming service added 14.4 million subscribers during the third quarter, reaching 152.1 million worldwide. Disney+ had 137.7 million subscribers at the end of the second quarter. Analysts had expected Disney+ to add about 10 million subscribers during the fourth quarter, according to data compiled by financial information service FactSet.

Still, these numbers come at a price. According to Disney, its D2C segment, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, lost $1 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of about $300 million in the same period last year. The company spends heavily on movies and TV shows that go straight to streaming, with CEO Bob Chapek betting big on the company’s future in an increasingly digital world. .

Some analysts have questioned the strength of the streaming market and whether the cost of competition is sustainable. Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers in the most recent quarter last month, marking consecutive quarterly declines, after betting home on its business model. Announced.

Warner Bros. Discovery said last week that it expects the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ to reach 130 million subscribers by 2025, compared to 92 million subscribers today. I was. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav radically shifted the strategy of the newly merged company away from building HBO Max at all costs.

Disney has attempted to adapt Disney+, which began as a boutique streaming service featuring mostly family-friendly shows and movies from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Disney Channel, and National Geographic, by including a wider range of content. That catalog expanded with shows like Blackish, the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, the R-rated superhero movies Logan and Deadpool.

When Disney+ launched in November 2019, it was just $7 per month. This was a relatively low price for a mass-market streaming service. Now that it can offer more services, Disney is comfortable charging more, Chapek told analysts on a conference call.

Since its initial launch, Chapek says we have continued to invest heavily in content. We believe there is plenty of room left for price and value.

Disney has tweaked expectations for Disney+, which it previously predicted would reach 230-260 million subscribers in 2024.

This number includes subscribers to the company’s Indian service, Disney+ Hotstar, which accounts for nearly 40% of the total. But the loss of streaming rights to Indian Premier League cricket, a major driver of international viewership, cast doubt on that prediction.

Disney now expects Disney+ Hotstar to reach up to 80 million subscribers in 2024, depending on the status of other cricket streaming rights, chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said. increase. Her main Disney+ service is expected to reach 135 million to 165 million in 2024, which McCarthy said is largely in line with previous guidance. says.

Combined, Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar are targeting 215 to 245 million subscribers. Disney+ is expected to be profitable in 2024.

Wall Street was unwavering in its lowered guidance. The stock rose 7% in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $112.43, his 4% gain. The Hotstar service makes far less revenue per user than Disney+, making $1.20 per month versus $6.27 per month from subscribers in the US and Canada.

Chapek received a three-year contract extension in June. The board, which voted unanimously for his Chapeks renewal, cited his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, business transformation around streaming, and company performance. The vote came at a time when Disney was dealing with political upheaval and a slump in its stock price in Florida. Disney stock is down about 30% so far this year.

Disney is also raising Hulu’s prices, with the ad-supported version going up by $1 in October (from $7 to $8), and the ad-free Hulu price from $2 to $15 per month. Hulu has 42.2 million subscribers, up from 41.4 million three months ago. However, the version with live TV channels is not included.

ESPN+ had already announced a price increase from $3 to $10 per month starting this month. The number of subscribers to this sports service has grown from 22.3 million he to 22.8 million.

A more adult streamer, Hulu has served as a launching pad for Disney’s not-so-Disney material, including films from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures (formerly 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight). . Hulu has been Emmy nominated for shows like The Dropout, Dopesick and Only Murders in the Building.

The recently released Prey premiered to critical acclaim. According to the company, the prequel to the long-running Predator franchise had strong viewership. Hulu does not disclose viewership numbers.

Disney has reported revenue and profit that beat analyst expectations for the third quarter. The company’s revenue was $21.5 billion, up 26% from the year-ago quarter. According to FactSet, Wall Street expected sales of about $21 billion on average. Earnings he was $1.4 billion, up 53% from a year ago. Earnings per share were $1.09, beating estimates of 97 cents per share.

Revenues and profits from Disney’s parks business soared during the quarter, despite concerns that the US economy and inflation were straining families’ budgets. Parks, Experiences and Products sales increased 70% to $7.4 billion, while segment operating income increased to $2.2 billion from $356 million in the same period last year. . Analysts had forecast revenue of $6.75 billion and revenue of $1.72 billion.

The US parks business was supported by increased attendance and guest spending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2022-08-10/disney-subscribers-are-going-to-have-to-pay-more-to-avoid-commercials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos