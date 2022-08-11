Google is working to bring Android 13’s new photo picker to obsolete devices





Get ready to launch your first-generation Google Pixel

Android 13 is rumored to be out in the next few weeks, possibly in September. This may be a little later than most people expected. Especially considering the final beta that shipped in July. It’s primarily a privacy and security-focused update, so getting it on your phone is as exciting as last year’s Android 12 Material You redesign. It may not seem like it. One of the obvious changes in Android 13 is the new photo picker, but you may not need a software update to get it, even if you have years-old hardware.

If you’re using a device running Android 11 or higher, you technically already have access to Android 13’s photo picker. No upgrade required. After first appearing in the Android 13 beta earlier this year, the company rolled out the feature to all devices running Android 11, 12, or 12L through a Play system update in May. That said, if you haven’t noticed Google’s new photo picker, it’s because your app needs to be updated to support this feature.

It’s impressive enough that older versions of Android have already introduced new features that are rooted in privacy and allow you to limit the photos you share with your applications, but Google doesn’t stop there. As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Esper.io’s company is working on bringing it to even older devices (phones and tablets not running Android 11).

Rahman notes that the version of Play Services built for API 28 (the API level associated with Android 9 Pie) added support for giving applications temporary read-only access to specific photos selected by the user. I decided this after adding it to the user. Google’s Play system update language stated that it was a backward compatible software version available for Android 11 and above. The phrasing didn’t guarantee that Google was referring to the new photo his picker, but Rahman found evidence of it in his Play Services APK, which implies API level 28.

Of course, Google has since removed the language from the system update patch notes. Whether or not Android 13’s photo picker will actually make it onto the aging hardware remains to be seen, but at least the company seems to be considering making it happen. This could be another way Google fights fragmentation despite releasing new versions of Android every year.

