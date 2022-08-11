Apex Legends Hits All-Time Player Count With 14 Seasons And 3 Years





Apex Legends can easily be classified as one of the biggest success stories of this generation, bursting in one week in 2019 and growing into one of the most influential shooters on the market in the three years since. think.

But unlike its ousted rivals like Overwatch, Apex Legends continues to grow, setting new player count records with the start of Season 14, more than three years after its release.

On Steam, Apex Legends has broken old records, amassing 510,286 concurrent players for the start of Season 14, and brought the release of the new sniper hero Vantage. I believe the old high score before Season 13 started was 411,000 players. The record is also the result of a campaign in which some players said they planned to boycott the new season of Apex Legends, but like most boycott promises, it didn’t pan out.

Generally speaking, the Apex Legends community has grown significantly, siphoning players from other games such as Fortnite and Warzone, and is popular among big streamers like NickMercs, with viewers and We are bringing in new players. Even if Overwatch was an early point of comparison, the loss of Call of Duty (which was a big loss for him this past year in particular) feels like his Apex gain, but Modern Warfare 2 and the update Warzone hit later.

No game is perfect, including Apex, but they consistently produce quality seasonal content with much-needed characters and skins, new weapons and maps to keep things fresh. It’s in stark contrast to fellow hero-based game Overwatch, which effectively stopped all development to create . Consistency and quality have been key to Apex for the past three years.

The game has grown to become a significant part of EA’s overall portfolio. Normally EA only wants to talk about how much money Ultimate Team is making, but now EA has consistently praised his Apex Legends and even more as games have moved into his space on mobile as well. Generates a lot of cash.

Given its current trajectory, it’s unclear when Apex will peak. But as anyone who’s ever played or developed a live service knows, maintaining interest and setting records for years after launch like this is extremely difficult and uncommon in the industry. It feels like it forbids any kind of large-scale disaster (no Apex Legends 2). Apex Legends has cemented its place in the ever-important pantheon of shooters, and will be here for a long time to come.

