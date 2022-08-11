Government agency urges Rain to withdraw proposal to merge with Telkom





Shoppers walk past a Telkom store in a shopping mall in Johannesburg on February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Government agencies have accused data network provider Rain of failing to seek prior approval for a proposed merger with bigger rival Telkom SA (TKGJ.J) .

Rain, which is owned by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, said Thursday that it has proposed a merger with Telkom to beat mobile operator MTN (MTNJ.J)’s Telkom acquisition.

The country’s government agency, the Takeover Regulatory Commission (TRP), said the announcement was issued by Rain without the prior approval required by the regulations.

“Rain’s publication of the announcement was illegal, and Rain was instructed to withdraw the announcement,” it said.

“Under the circumstances, all parties (i.e. shareholders) and the market are advised to ignore the announcement.”

Last month, the country’s second-largest telecom company MTN was in talks with Telkom in a stock or cash-and-stock deal that could make it the country’s largest telecom operator overtaking bigger rival Vodacom Group (VODJ.J) said it is.

Analysts said the deal was unlikely to pass a meeting with the Competition Commission as it would create a substantial duopoly in the country.

Rain said the proposed merger with Telkom would create a more competitive environment and three major telecom companies.

“This would be a logical alternative to simply selling to MTN and would be consistent with the government’s pro-competition policy,” Rain said in a statement.

Telkom’s share price rose more than 6% at 1410 GMT after the announcement, but said in a separate statement that it had not received an offer from Rain.

Mostsepe operates a diverse network of businesses ranging from mining, financial services, telecommunications and renewable energy to investing in start-ups with Africa Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments.

Rain, which provides 4G and 5G data services, is one of the fastest growing companies in its portfolio and claims to have one of the world’s largest 5G networks covering more than 6 million homes. claim.

Reported by Promit Mukherjee, Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya, Bangalore. Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

