



Back to school means many freshmen and reviewers are buying expensive technology to prepare for classes that include many Apple products. We all know they don’t come cheap, so I scoured a few different sites to find discounts and sales that would help ease the strain on my wallet. Check out our recommendations for must-have items like , AirPods, MacBooks, iPhones, and other Apple accessories.

We’ve sifted through dozens of retailers to find you the best deal, and Target is hosting a massive sale that will save you on every Apple device you can think of. Amazon and eBay are great for refurbished models if you want to save more money and don’t mind not having a new model (for many students new models aren’t really necessary). Apple itself is running an annual educational sale for students (or students with .edu email addresses) with laptops up to $150 and iPads up to $100 until his September 26th.

Read on for some of the best Apple gear deals below.

Amazon has a ton of iPad deals, including $80 off the 2021 10.2-inch version with Wi-Fi and 256 GB.

Students get educational discounts starting at $50 on iPad Air (hello, all-day battery life) and Pro (superfast), and can also receive a $100 gift card. Plus, AppleCare is now 20% off. All of this is provided thanks to your .edu email address, so register as soon as possible if you don’t already have one.

Best Buy has lots of great deals on iPads right now. That means $150 off the 4th generation model with Wi-Fi and 64GB, and $200 off the 256GB version.

eBay is a great outlet for used iPads that are certified to be in good working order. So if you need a tablet to get anything done, it’s a good idea to check the retailer’s selection stats. (Used is great for younger kids too!) The 7th generation iPad in good condition with 32GB and Wi-Fi starts at $219.95 and is very competitive with newer models like the 2018 Apple iPad Pro with 4G speeds. A superior edition is available for $718.24. .

Walmart has cut prices on many Apple products, including several iPad models, both new and refurbished. Available for $409.

You can get AirPods Pro for $75 off at Amazon now. Free shipping within 2 days if you’re a Prime member. Amazon is currently offering AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $100 off (full discount applied in cart).

Apple AirPods Pro are currently $70 off (about 30% cool) at Target, or $30 off 2nd Gen AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are now $40 off.

Order a pair of Apple AirPods Pro and MagSafe case from a mobile retailer for $199.99 instead of the 20% off $249.99.

Get AirPods Pro for $179.99 at Walmart. Original price was $214.

AT&T

You can buy one, get one Apple Watch at AT&T, including the Series 7 and Nike SE.

Several Apple Watch models are on sale at Best Buy, including $60 off SE with 40mm strap and gold case, $60 off Nike SE, and $60 off 44mm sport band.

Walmart sells both new and refurbished Apple Watches (several generations). Refurbished models are promised to work and look like new. This is great if you don’t mind the latest model or don’t want to spend the money. For example, his restored 44mm band Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $109.49, and the silver aluminum 5th generation version is $179. You can also skip ahead and purchase a restored Series 7 for $333.97.

Woot! A great place to pick up pre-owned wearables, with scratched and dented Series 4 watches starting at $109.99, Series 3 starting at $84.99, and Series 5 starting at $149.99.

The new Series 7 can now be found on Amazon for 30% off and features a 41mm band, while the GPS version on the 45mm band is 16% off. The wide Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $209 off, dropping to $219.99.

AT&T

You can buy a 64GB iPhone 12 with an installment plan for $10.14 instead of $20.20 per month (plus activation fees and taxes) and up to $365 billing credits. Please read the T&Cs carefully as they contain many details. If you’re looking for a new plan anyway, it’s a great way to get an iPhone. You can make small payments each month.

If you’re moving for class anyway and switching phone carriers, the company offers up to $150 in savings by doing a qualifying activation with a carrier like T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. Head over to Best Buy. You can also take advantage of perks like up to 6 months of free Apple Music and News+ and 3 months of free Apple+ TV (new or returning subscribers only).

Trust us: your phone might run into some weird situations in college, so having a used phone isn’t a bad idea. Options such as the iPhone 11 64GB in good condition are now available from the original price of $699 to $319.95. You can also get the Apple iPhone X 64GB Factory Unlocked phone for almost 81% off the list price, or just $214.95.

Attached to a carrier, there are a ton of iPhones on sale right now. For example, Boost Mobiles’ prepaid smartphone offer includes his 2nd generation 64GB Apple iPhone SE for $199.

Woot! offers a variety of refurbished iPhones on sale almost continuously. The latest deals include the Apple iPhone 8 starting at $139.99, the 11 starting at $329.99, the XR starting at $224.99, and the Xs (not the XS) at $214.99.

AT&T

Speck’s $5 clear iPhone 12 Mini case, Tylt 20W fast-charge wall charger from $19.99 to $9.99, $33.99 Belkin MagSafe car vent mount (down from $39.99), antimicrobial glass screen, and a ton of accessories. Very on sale. The iPhone 13 Pro Max protector is half off at $30. Try code B2S20 at checkout to see if you can save even more.

A sharp-looking caramel leather case for the iPhone 13 Mini is currently $29.99 on Verizons’ website, but normally $59.98.

Equip your device to suit your needs and preferences with Apple accessories available at Walmart, such as keyboard folios and iPad covers. The deal includes the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad on sale from $119.93 to $79.95 and the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) and iPad Air (5th Generation) for $240.09. included for $160.06. Also, iPad Mini 4th and 5th generation covers are available for $19.95 instead of $39.

On the iPad side, you can get a Magic Keyboard that turns your iPad Pro into something akin to a mini desktop computer. It’s now $299.99 instead of $349, and the second-generation Apple Pencil is $99 or $30 off.

You can usually find some must-have accessories at Woot! Older model accessories come in handy when they become hard to find elsewhere. For now, it includes a $13.99 magnetic case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and a $9.99 10W Qi wireless charging pad (relatively slow, but relatively cheap).

