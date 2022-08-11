20 Best Buys From This Week’s Best Buys Anniversary Sale (Ends August 14th)





Best Buy is in the middle of an anniversary sale, and it’s your chance to upgrade your gadget game. My tech geek husband lit up like her Christmas tree when I told him this. While sifting through everything to find the cheapest prices on his favorite laptops, tablets, TVs, soundbars and headphones, he set out to find the next must-have addition to our home.

Check out the articles below for links to each product’s specific coverage and why you should buy one that isn’t.

laptop deals

For more recommendations, check out our Best Laptops Guide.

MacBook Air M1 (2020)

Photo: Apple

It’s not the newest Macbook Air, but the Air M1 is still our favorite Mac laptop we’ve tested. The battery life is exceptional, the M1 processor performs exceptionally well, and is light enough to carry around in a tote bag to the dismay of chiropractors. Macs are historically expensive and sold infrequently, so you can always get your hands on one. If you’re looking for a Macbook better suited for tasks like video editing, the Macbook Pro 16-inch is also available for $2,199 ($300 off).

When it comes to laptops, bigger isn’t always better. If you’re looking for a small gaming laptop, the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus is the perfect choice. Despite its compact construction, the display is crisp, the keyboard is great, and there’s a webcam that lets you connect with your friends while you play. You can also pick up an older version of one of our favorite gaming laptops, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 for $1,550 ($300 off).

The Acer Nitro is a very basic gaming laptop, but it has plenty of features for those looking to save a few bucks. The refresh rate is 144Hz and the HD display is great, but perhaps the most impressive thing is the keyboard. The Nitro is already more affordable than most of the other gaming laptops we’ve reviewed, and the extra discount is definitely a nice touch.

Looking for a laptop/tablet hybrid? The Surface 4 offers everything you want in a laptop, a great battery, a stable screen, and more, all with the benefits of the Microsoft system that many people love. increase. Plus, the Surface 4 has a USB-C port, which makes it more versatile than the Pro.

tablet deals

For more advice and tips, read our Best Tablets Guide.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Photo: Microsoft

Get a gadget that works as a laptop and a tablet. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 does just that with its powerful processing capabilities and versatile, intuitive design. The Pro can easily switch between tablet and laptop modes, so you can more easily work through this week’s report during the day and watch The Wire in bed after you’ve logged off.

The category is luxury, served by the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.In fact, the screen is 14.6 inches, clear and colorful. You can display whatever you want. However, it’s so expensive that it only makes sense to get it if you’re an avid Android enthusiast and it’s on sale. The less flashy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE retails for $500 ($100 off).

Not only is this tablet under $100, but it also has great features. No, it’s literally the Amazon Fire HD 8 (10th Gen), our favorite cheap tablet. The size makes it easy to stuff into any bag, the screen works fine, and you can even use workarounds to access more apps than you normally have available. It’s a steal.

This tablet is a real wonder. The Tab P11 Plus is eye-catching with its LCD screen, fast processing speed, and just the right size, and it outperforms all other Android tablets we’ve tested (some of which are much more expensive). ). This is his just over 15% off, a great bargain for Android fans.

TV and soundbar deals

Our Best TV and Best Soundbar guides detail the following products:

Sony A90J

Photo: Sony

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the Sony A90J is gorgeous. An OLED panel and top-notch processing give your viewing experience an astronomical upgrade, while the Android TV interface makes it incredibly easy to use. This is definitely an investment, but well worth it, especially at the discounted price.

OLEDs are great, but often cost more. Vizio OLED is the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into the crystal clear waters of OLED screens without breaking the bank. Contrast is amazing, highlights are balanced, and with a refresh rate of 120 frames per second he can even play games in 4K. It was a pretty good bargain, but it’s even better under $1,000.

A bright room can interfere with your TV experience, but the Samsung QN90B solves that. The combination of high contrast and brightness lets you see what you want, whenever you want, regardless of how bright the sun is.

LG C1 OLED

Photo: LG

Gamers, this is for you. The LG C1 series lights up pixel by pixel, offering sharper contrast, color and overall image quality. Combine this with his 4K refresh rate of 120 Hz and you’re ready for endless rounds of Halo.

For gamers looking to spend a little less on their TV (and spend more on the games they’ve always wanted), the Hisense U8G series is a bargain. It doesn’t have the insane black we love from LG above, but it does have a 120Hz refresh rate that works with motion-heavy games. A stand is included.

The TCL 5 Series is the best entry level TV on the market today. But don’t let the beginner level fool you. This TV features a full array of local dimming zones and Roku Smart features, making it perfect for gaming as well. If you want even more perks, the TCL 6 Series is also on sale for $1,000 ($100 off).

year of the stream bar

Photo: Roku

The Roku Streambar is compact yet delivers full true stereo sound. This is great if you’re short on space and already a fan of the Roku interface and overall streaming system.

Samsung HW-Q950A adopts Dolby Atmos technology and perfects it. The speed of the 11.1.4 driver array allows sound to move quickly between each piece in the set, creating a more immersive sonic experience. Want to know even better? It offers all the great sound of a true wired system, but it’s wireless.

headphone deals

For more recommendations, check out our best wireless headphones guide.

sony link bad

Photo: Bose

Personal safety is a top priority these days, and people often discourage listening to music, podcasts, or other content while on the move. Sony Linkbuds are great discreet headphones that let you hear your audio clearly while letting in the sounds around you. This petite pair comes with a compact case to comfortably accommodate the buds.

Call me, beep, and if you want to contact me, only go as far as your best headphones. Hear and hear better with the built-in mic, noise cancellation and long-lasting battery.

If you love Apple, Airpods Pro are the perfect pair of headphones. It’s more comfortable than its predecessor, and it also has built-in vents to avoid ear blockage and eardrum suction when using active noise cancellation. This results in more dynamic bass and better overall sound quality.

A workout requires a very good playlist, and it’s important to have good quality earbuds while training. The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds deliver great sound in a small package, so you don’t have to worry about bumping into awkward wires as you strut on the treadmill toward Beyonc’s new album. And if you’re exercising in an area where you need to be a little more aware of your surroundings, the earbuds have an accompanying app that lets you customize how much outside sound you allow.

