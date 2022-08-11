Sony fears Microsoft, which owns Call of Duty, could create a monopoly





Call of Duty is a large, sprawling video game franchise that has sent players across dozens of battlefields, from the beaches of Normandy to the ruined city of Pripyat to the frozen moon of Europa. It is now the stage for a new confrontation between Sony and Microsoft.

In January, Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. While the Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing deals in the United States, Brazil has also been scrutinized by the country’s antitrust regulator, the Council for the Administration of Economic Defense and Defense (CADE), and various games such as Ubisoft, Riot Games, etc. I requested the company. , Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Sony for comments regarding the potential merger. Of the 11 companies CADE contacted, Sony was the only opponent.

Central to Sony’s concerns was Microsoft’s possible ownership of Call of Duty. Sony argued that this puts Microsoft in the critical mass of gaming monopoly. Microsoft had already acquired some of gaming’s most popular franchises, including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom, after he acquired ZeniMax Media in 2020. Access a rotating catalog of downloadable games for a monthly fee.

One of the reasons Microsoft’s Game Pass has grown so quickly is because Microsoft has acquired several third-party studios since 2017, Sony writes in an answer to CADE translated by The Washington Post. Sony says these studios include Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, and Bethesda, each adding content to Game Pass. Acquisitions like this gave Microsoft more content without Activisions games. Adding Activisions games to that content was a turning point.

Sony described Call of Duty as an exceptional asset in the gaming world. This is what Activision has invested in a staggering amount of resources to generate impressive revenue. To date, the series has brought in his $30 billion in revenue for Activision Blizzard.

The annual Call of Duty title is the culmination of multiple studios working together over the years. In an investor report for 2021, Activision says it has more than 3,000 of his workers allocated to franchises. Sony could challenge Activisions’ position in the market, citing Electronic Arts Battlefield (another blockbuster military action series) as a competitor still woefully inadequate to threaten the world’s most profitable first-person game. claimed that no other publisher had the potential. shooter. Call of Duty sold his 425 million copies in its lifetime. By comparison, Battlefield has sold about 88 million copies as of his 2018. EA has yet to reveal sales numbers for his latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042 in the 2021s. February investor call.

No other developer can put the same level of resources and expertise into game development, Sony writes. Even if it could, Call of Duty is too established for even the most relevant rivals to keep up.

Additionally, Call of Duty is a hugely popular series among PlayStation owners, and Activision Blizzard has promoted and rewarded that dedication. PlayStation players have long enjoyed exclusive Call of Duty perks not available to gamers on other platforms, including early access to in-game gear, experience bonuses, Battle Pass tier skips, and player skins. His Activisions premier esports league in the series, the Call of Duty League, competed exclusively on PlayStation in its first season. A PlayStation fan who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, will release the game on September 16, one week ahead of his Xbox and PC gamers. Get the first Dibs of Open His Beta. I have to wait until September 22nd.

Microsoft has assured audiences that Call of Duty will remain multi-platform once the merger is complete. Get access to Call of Duty and the latest releases at launch, plus access to hundreds of other games. Microsoft has previously used similar tactics in its popular first-person shooter franchise Halo. By comparison, PlayStation players must purchase each Call of Duty title individually. The upcoming title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is priced at 70% before players consider buying other games or purchasing Sony’s own game subscription to his service, his PlayStation Plus. is a dollar.

But is that enticing enough for PlayStation owners to switch to Xbox? Sony says Call of Duty players will switch to Xbox soon, given more comprehensive access to the beloved series. He describes himself as an avid fan. As GamesIndustry.biz’s Christopher Dring points out, Microsoft’s ownership of the PlayStation’s most popular video game series puts Sony in a very awkward position, with its main competitors being: Each new Call of Duty game will connect directly to its fan base with its own system. .

But for years, Sony has built its own strong exclusive titles by buying talented studios.Bungie, the studio that created the Microsoft-exclusive Halo series, was acquired by Sony. I was the latest developer. The Last of Us series, Uncharted, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima are all produced by his formerly independent, but now Sony-owned studio, his acclaimed This is a Sony limited edition.

Microsoft pointed this out to CADE in its rebuttal to Sony’s comments, stating that Sony has beefed up its own subscription service by partnering with Ubisoft, makers of the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchises. I was.

The launch of the new PlayStation Plus, which the industry sees as a rival to Xbox Game Pass, reflects fierce competition in the game distribution industry, Microsoft writes. His Ubisoft’s catalog offering of popular and best-selling games on PlayStation Plus bolsters such competition, highlighting the variety of high-quality third-party his games available to subscription service providers.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft claimed in a recent CADE filing that Sony paid for the rights to prevent developers from adding content to Xbox Game Pass. According to translators at gaming forum ResetEra, Microsoft also said it invested heavily in Xbox Game Pass as a counterattack to Sony’s excellent buy-to-play strategy in the previous generation of consoles.

Third-party companies Ubisoft, Riot Games, Bandai Namco, and Google all agreed that Call of Duty does have competitors such as Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant. Sony objected to this, arguing that no major developer had ever been able to create a franchise that could take down Call of Duty.

Recently, Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, published by Electronic Arts, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to rapid updates, new gameplay modes, frequent competition, detailed worldbuilding, and a steady stream of content overall. increase. Respawn is also one of the co-founders of Infinity Ward and oversaw the production of Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2007 and Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. It is headed by Vince Zampella. future reboots).

Despite this, Sony claims Call of Duty is too big to compete, calling the franchise itself a category of games.

Gabriela Sa Pessoa of So Paulo contributed to this report.

