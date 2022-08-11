Meta Injection Inserting Code Into Websites To Track Users, Study Says | Meta





Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, is rewriting the websites its users visit, and new research by a former Google engineer shows that after users click a link in the app, they follow them across the web. It is now possible.

The two apps take advantage of the fact that when users click a link, they are taken to a web page in an in-app browser controlled by Facebook or Instagram, rather than being sent to their web browser of choice such as Safari or Firefox. doing.

The Instagram app inserts tracking codes and activates them on every website you visit, including when you click on an ad. [to] Monitoring all user interactions—every button or link tap, text selection, screenshots, form entries like passwords, addresses, credit card numbers, etc.—was found by the privacy researcher who founded the app development tool acquired by Google. says Felix Krause. 2017.

In a statement, Meta said that the insertion of the tracking code follows the user’s preferences as to whether or not to allow the app to track their data and aggregates the data before it is applied for targeted advertising or measurement purposes for opted-out users. stated that it was only used to such tracking.

We intentionally developed this code to respect people [Ask to track] Choices on our platform, said a spokesperson. This code allows user data to be aggregated before being used for targeted advertising or measurement purposes. Do not add pixels. Code is inserted so that conversion events can be aggregated from pixels.

They added: For purchases made via the in-app browser, we ask for user consent to save payment information for autofill purposes.

Krause discovered code injection by building a tool that could list all the extra commands added to a website by the browser. For regular browsers and most apps, the tool will not detect any changes, but for Facebook and Instagram it will detect up to 18 lines of code added by the app. These lines of code appear to scan for a specific cross-platform tracking kit. If not installed, call Meta Pixel instead. This tracking tool allows the company to track users across the web and create an accurate profile of their interests.

Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday at 7am BST.

The company does not disclose to users that it is rewriting web pages in this way. According to Krauses’ research, such code is not added to WhatsApp’s in-app browser.

Javascript injection (a technique of adding extra code to a web page before it is displayed to the user) is often categorized as a type of malicious attack. For example, his Feroot, a cybersecurity firm, described the attack as an attack that allows an attacker to manipulate her website or web application and collect sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) and payment information. I’m explaining.

There is no indication that Meta used Javascript injection to collect such sensitive data. The company describes Meta Pixels, which are typically voluntarily added to websites to help businesses advertise to their users on Instagram and Facebook, that the tool allows them to measure visitor activity on their websites. can be tracked and relevant data collected.

It’s unclear when Facebook started inserting code to track users after clicking a link. In the last few years, Apple has made a public fuss after it introduced a requirement for app developers to have permission to track users across apps. According to Meta, after this prompt was launched, many Facebook advertisers were unable to target users of the social network, ultimately costing him $10 billion in revenue and the company earlier this year. ‘s stock fell by 26%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/11/meta-injecting-code-into-websites-visited-by-its-users-to-track-them-research-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos