Exterior work completes on Google headquarters at 550 Washington Street, Hudson Square, Manhattan





Construction of Google’s 1.3 million square foot headquarters at 550 Washington Street in Hudson Square is in its final stages. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by Oxford Properties, the project includes the Johns Terminal Building along the former St. Hudson River waterfront. The 232-foot tall building will be the centerpiece of the 1.7 million-square-foot Googleplex master plan, along with 315 Hudson Street and 345 Hudson Street. Turner Construction is the general contractor for this property, which spans West Street, West Houston Street, Washington Street, and his two full city blocks between the New York State Department of Sanitation building.

As of the last update in November 2021, the construction elevator remained installed near the southwest corner, but work was being done on the north edge of the podium. The latter has since been demolished and the podium floor along West Houston Street has been completed with lush landscaping.

The next close-up shot shows the completed exterior of the north end of the podium and its green terrace. Raised garden beds planted with trees surround the front door and on staggered cantilevers above. This cantilever has an exposed steel I-beam covered in white concrete for a rustic industrial look. An array of tall grass and shrubbery hangs over the terrace, creating a nice contrast with the smooth glass wall behind. Lined with covered side walls.

Below is a rendering showing the final result.

Here is a more perspective view of the entire building from Jersey City in the spring.

Sidewalk scaffolding still covers most of the ground floor, but should be removed as soon as the work is completed.

Construction on 550 Washington Street could be completed this fall.

