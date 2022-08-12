Google CEO Sundar Pichai asked employees three thought-provoking questions.A lesson in how to deal with criticism





“I want all your help.”

As reported by CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees at an all-hands meeting. Speaking about the challenges associated with the slowing economy, Pichai asked his more than 174,000 Google employees for critical feedback to find areas that improve focus and productivity. Then he introduced something called “Simplicity Sprint”. This is an initiative to crowdsource ideas for improvement from across the company.

First reported by Inc. colleague Jeff Hayden, the sprint includes three questions:

What helps you work more clearly and efficiently to serve your users and customers? Where should speed bumps be removed to get better results faster? How can I get rid of the slack and maintain my entrepreneurial spirit and focus to grow?

These questions are not a good example of how an organization can benefit from employee feedback. They also teach lessons in emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions. Let’s analyze why these questions are great and what you and your business can learn from them.

how to deal with criticism

As individuals, we are emotionally attached to our work. Sure, we all say we want to grow and improve, but when people actually show us how, we take things personally. we think to ourselves.

Similar issues can be seen at the organizational level. Business leaders say they value transparency and integrity, but most people lie. increase. Because it is the method of least resistance.

But critical feedback is like an unpolished diamond. It’s ugly. But a trained eye will know that the cut and polish make the diamond extremely valuable.When individuals and organizations view criticism through this lens, they can reap great benefits. .

Now back to Pichai’s three questions. They are good for (at least) three reasons.

They are framed as constructive rather than critical

At first glance, Pichai’s question does not seem to invite criticism. They are simply configured to “work together” to find areas of improvement. This is helpful because all organizations, and we too, have blind spots. We have processes and habits that need to change.

But by setting a tone that is constructive rather than judgmental, Pichai helps put everyone on the same team in pursuit of one goal. The idea is not to point fingers or hold the blame. intended to improve.

they are specific

Asking for feedback is one thing, getting the feedback you need is another.

In the book “Thanks for the Feedback: The Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well,” co-authors Sheila Heen and Douglas Stone discuss vague questions like “Do you have any feedback on how we can improve?” I advise against using questions.

Instead, you should narrow your focus. For example, after a presentation, an employee might ask a teammate, manager, or direct report to name one thing they could do to improve the presentation.

Pichai’s question uses constraints to do the same for Google employees. The questions aren’t just about how to do a better job, which employees can quickly answer with pet pee. It is constructed in such a way as to provide relevant information.

they are exploiting the ikea effect

The term “IKEA effect” first appeared in a research paper published by Harvard Business School, where it was defined as follows:

In other words, when you make something yourself, you value it more.

Pichai’s questions harness the IKEA effect as they not only encourage solution-oriented thinking, but also provide employees with opportunities to create those solutions. And just as customers value the IKEA furniture they build themselves, Google employees buy more of the solutions they actually help create.

So, as you and your business navigate today’s economic challenges, remember the lessons learned from Google and Sundar Pichai’s three questions. To treat important feedback like a gift:

Seek feedback in a constructive way Ask specific questions Use the IKEA effect

That way, you use your emotional intelligence to translate the feedback you receive from raw, ugly stones into cut, polished, and brilliant diamonds. This is a diamond that could save your business.

