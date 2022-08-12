Zwifts Future Direction: Project Innovation and Ultimate Doubling of VR Headsets and AR





While his answer is intentionally vague, Zwift CEO Eric Min said he believes the company and platform are open to new product innovations and the potential for virtual and augmented reality to improve the riding experience in the coming years. It hints at a promising future direction.

As part of a lengthy interview about the inaugural Tour de France Femmes Abec Zwift, the company’s co-founder told VeloNews. And we are very excited about what the roadmap is. You can’t openly share what it is. But my co-founder, John Mayfield, is back in the industry, leading product innovation and product design.

Back to basics. We are very excited about who we are today, but more importantly what we can do in the future.

Min and Zwift worked together to develop Zwift, launching the platform in beta in 2014 and watching the company thrive over the next seven years. User numbers skyrocketed and online he hosted the UCI eworld championship and grew to sponsor him for the title of the new Tour de France Femmes.

We are currently looking at the next stage of its development.

Given the chatter about companies such as Meta and their plans for virtual reality and the Metaverse, VeloNews asked Min if Zwift will embrace virtual reality as part of its platform.

It was a software company. I was waiting for the hardware to arrive. And I don’t think the hardware is ready yet, he replied.

But many companies, whether Apple or Meta, are working hard to find a hardware solution.

It will be a fusion of VR and AR. But the concept is that if you have one of these lightweight headsets, you can just hop on your bike and get something out of it.

It sure is nice.

Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min. The company joined as the first title sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes and has been involved for his first four years. (Photo: Zwift) Creating a more integrated experience at the Tour de France fam

In 2021, Zwift signed a four-year deal with ASO to become the title sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes.

The company and ASO will continue to work together to help the race grow. Given that Zwift is his platform online and the Tour de France Femmes is an outdoor event, Min was asked if there were ways to crossover the physical and online worlds more.

I think so, he replied. I definitely have ideas in my head about how to revitalize the content and how to create opportunities for the community to participate in the event while it’s happening. These are the concepts we were trying to achieve. But absolutely, that connection is very important.

Zwift is meant to be done indoors. But our vision is for Zwift to ride a bike. Both indoors and outdoors. I think the two worlds will start to melt into each other.

That’s right, we’re definitely looking at ways to create a more integrated experience.

Minimal answers fuel imagination and speculation as to what that crossover might look like. For example, could future stages of the Tour de France Femmes be held online on the Zwift platform like Prologue? Are you hinting more at how to do it? Or is it something else entirely?

There are many possibilities, but stories of crossovers between indoor and outdoor cycling, including racing, would surprise people.

The company signed a four-year title sponsorship deal with tour organizer ASO, which recently hosted the inaugural edition of the women’s Tour de France.

The company has a strong reputation for this commitment in cycling and the sport in general, and Min said promoting equality within the sport is one of its main goals.

As part of that, Zwift wants to see greater gender equality on the platform itself. Revealed that the proportions are highly skewed.

From my perspective, the balance isn’t good enough, he told VeloNews. Fewer than 20 percent are women. From a business perspective, if we could get more women into the sport, it would be great on all fronts, not just for Zwift, but for the industry.

Ming sees the platform as a potential gateway for women to start outdoor cycling.

I think accessibility and safety are probably concerns that many people have, both men and women. But I am confident that if you are stronger and healthier, you will feel more confident when going outdoors.

Zwift is pushing women’s professional cycling through the Tour de France Femmes, but the company could also have a broader impact on the women’s recreational and amateur scene.

