Google Featured Snippet Callouts, False Premises, MUM, etc.





Google has launched some improvements to Featured Snippets for this result and the Content Advisory on Google Search. MUM works with Featured Snippets to help Google understand the concept of consensus and highlight words within featured snippets called callouts.

I dug deep into this on Search Engine Land, so here’s a short version.

Featured snippet callouts and MUM for general consensus

Google’s featured snippet callouts (words or words that appear in large font above a featured snippet) leverage MUM (a new and rare use of MUM in search) to identify other sources of information about the topic. Now you can see what is saying. Google says, “Our system can check snippet callouts against other high-quality sources on the web to see if there is general consensus on the callout. Sources can do the same.” Even if we use different words and concepts to describe it.” “We found that this consensus-based approach significantly improved the quality and usability of featured snippet callouts,” said Google.

It looks like this:

Pandu Nayak, Google’s VP and Fellow of Search, said that featured snippets come from the top search results, and they’re not generally of lower quality, so we’re gamifying the consensus here. is difficult. Pandu said that while consensus isn’t a ranking factor (at least not yet), consensus is used for featured snippet callouts.

Featured Snippets & People Ask Wrong Prerequisite Queries too

A false premise query is one that asks for information about a particular query not actually occurring. In this case, Google will display the correct information and remove the erroneous part from the featured snippet. In fact, Google says, “This update has reduced featured snippet triggers in these cases by 40%.”

so if you ask [when did snoopy assassinate Abraham Lincoln] – Snoopy didn’t do it, but Google tells us who did:

These are built using featured snippets, so this also works if people ask.

About this result

Launched in February 2021, this result has been used more than 2.4 billion times according to Google.

Google supports Portuguese (PT), French (FR), Italian (IT), German (DE), Dutch (NL), Spanish (ES), Japanese (JP), and Indonesian (ID). Expanding to 8 languages ​​including Coming later this year.

Additionally, Google has expanded what it displays for this result, including how widely distributed the source is, online reviews about the source or company, whether the company is owned by another entity, and how often the system is found. If not, add such. Information about the source.

Expansion of content advisory

Content Advisory, launched in 2020, notifies searchers when they are unsure of the search results Google is presenting. Well, Google will show us more of it.

Google said it expands its content recommendations when the system “does not place a high degree of confidence in the overall quality of search results.” Google says this does not mean that there is no useful information or that a particular search result is of poor quality. “These notifications provide context about the entire result set on the page, allowing you to review the results of your queries at any time, even if recommendations exist,” Google added.

big news. Google now uses MUM to improve feature snippets based on understanding whether there is consensus among multiple high-quality sources on the web.

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 11, 2022

Other: Google is expanding 'About this result' -> 'how widely distributed the source is, online reviews about the source or company, whether the company is owned by another entity, and when We are adding more context, such as if there is.Our system can't find much information about the source.'

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 11, 2022

Google also expands its content recommendations based on the quality of results.

For more information, check out Barry’s post: https://t.co/t2OnAVxeja

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 11, 2022

Our system is now able to understand the concept of consensus. Consensus is when multiple high-quality sources on the web all agree on the same fact.

Pedro Diaz (@pedrodias) August 11, 2022

The fascinating rise of MUM https://t.co/trHodHFwr6

Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) August 11, 2022

Google uses MUM to improve featured snippets.

Google uses MUM to improve featured snippets.

MUM understands the concept of consensus (several high quality sources agree). Google is currently checking for "snippet callouts". This is the word bolded at the top of fs against other high quality sources to see if there is consensus.

Dr. Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) August 11, 2022

As an added point of interest, the quality rater guidelines mention the importance of matching expert consensus in several places.

Dr. Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) August 11, 2022

For unanswered questions, AI helps Google determine when a featured snippet "shouldn't".

Dr. Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) August 11, 2022

Forum discussion on Twitter.

