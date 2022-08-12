Wired’s Stephen Levy on How Technology Is Changing Us and Why We Can’t Stop Innovating » Innovation in Dallas





Wired Editor by Steven Levy

LargeWired.’s Steven LevyEditor will be speaking today on the final day of Dallas Startup Week.

Levy has been writing about technology for over 30 years. Wired’s founding writer, he is widely considered to be the best tech journalist in the United States. He has been covering the digital revolution since his early 1980s, reporting on all the major trends and profiling its key players.

Today, as the keynote speaker on the final day of Dallas Startup Week, he explored how we got here and what’s next.

When I started, the PC industry was just starting to grow,” says Levy. “On top of that is the Internet. Connectivity is built on top of that.

Here are all the topics that are trending on social media. And with each move that takes place, thinking through creativity can bring about greater change with less effort.

The iPhone has made a big difference, says Levy. “With connectivity, sensors and mobility GPS, it builds other capabilities. I have.”

Opportunity for young companies

Even in the current environment, Levy believes there are many opportunities for young companies. The series of techniques I talked about are up up up up up up up up up up up up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Up Keep going up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up. The stock market goes up and down, up and down, right? But innovation continues to take advantage of that upward curve.

Amazing people like Steve Jobs know something, Levy says.

Not only were they very smart, they got to where they are now because they understood something about the story I was talking about. The thing with technology is that everything is built on top of everything else. It changes exponentially. Not all brains can understand the effects.

People like Jobs have a second trait, Levy adds. Even if people say it’s crazy.

“They knew that technology would make possible things that were previously impossible. There is a difference, and I don’t mind being misunderstood.

Levi’s breakup advice

“Go for what you want and don’t be afraid to stand by it even if people let you down. It’s been seen by people like Zuckerberg and Larry Page.”

