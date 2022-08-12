Google is trying to stop answering your stupid questions





In a lengthy blog post, Google announced that they are going to stop answering your silly questions. Surprisingly, the more I look into it, the more it seems like a pretty good idea.

At the beginning of Google and most of its history, Google tried to direct users to the information they needed, displaying the most relevant results at the top of the page so that users could research them themselves. I made it. However, over the last few years, we’ve made it easier for users to answer their questions so they don’t have to explore the website further.

Whether it’s the “knowledge panel” (the little block on the right that shows information about celebrities), the “featured snippets” at the top, or the “People also ask” section, Google now trying to answer Quickly ask questions without leaving the page.

Specific questions like this are easy for Google to answer. Image credit: Google

This is very useful for well-established facts, or issues with a lot of consensus, but it’s less ideal (to lay users) to have something that looks like a definitive answer pops up. It may not be. that’s wrong.

One problem is that it doesn’t search like a real robot. The question may be misspelled (Am I Pagant? Am I Pegant?) or its premise is nonsensical. Naturally, these are a little harder for Google to deal with. If you ask a nonsensical question that someone else has taken the time to write, the answer can appear definitive and relevant to the algorithm.

Consider, for example, when five US presidents let people know they belonged to the Ku Klux Klan.

This is not the only example. As The Outline points out, search for nonsensical questions and Google will often provide the answer. “Who is the King of the United States?” once yielded the answer “Barack Obama,” while the question “Is Obama planning a coup?” No, Obama actually might be.” Planning a coup d’état by communists at the end of his 2016 term,” is known as “Huge if true.”

Google is aware of this issue.

“For example, a recent search for ‘when did Snoopy assassinate Abraham Lincoln’ provided snippets highlighting the exact date and information about Lincoln’s assassination,” they said in an update to the snippet panel. writes. “But this is clearly not the most useful way to display this result.”

Basically, when someone asks, “When did Snoopy kill the president?”, I don’t want you to answer, “1865,” even if you have doubts about his involvement.

The answer they came up with is basically stop answering your stupid questions.

“By using our latest AI model, the Multitasking Unified Model (MUM), our system is able to understand the concept of consensus. all agree on the same fact,” the team wrote in an update. .

Even if different articles express facts in different ways, if the algorithm finds a consensus on the topic, it can return relevant snippets of information.

“AI models also help systems understand when featured snippets may not be the most useful way to present information,” they continue. We trained the system to better detect this kind of false assumption, a case where showing a featured snippet would not help, and this reduced the triggering of featured snippets in these cases by 40%. Done. Update.”

Google has also added context to the “About this result” section, including information such as company ownership, reviews of sources, and whether Google can’t find much information about sources, to help users understand their It encourages you to think a little more critically about information. Accessed via a search engine.

“Google was built on the premise that information can be powerful for people everywhere,” the team concludes. “We will continue to do our part to help people around the world find what they are looking for and provide the context they need to make informed decisions about what they see online. decided.”

