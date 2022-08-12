Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst, Women-Driven Companies Raise New Funding TechCrunch





Venture capital firms continue to raise new capital at lightning speed. Urban Innovation Fund committed $101 million to Fund III, $20 million to Opportunity Fund and his $400 million Fund II in VMG Catalyst.

Both companies are led by women named Clara Brenner and Julie Lein of the Urban Innovation Fund and Brooke Kiley of VMG. A distinctive feature of her two funds was that each fund was targeted. As the name suggests, the Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology that will shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.

Prior to starting the Urban Innovation Fund, Brenner worked in commercial real estate development and met Laing while doing political polling and consulting at MIT’s Business School. In her first two years, she launched and ran the largest women’s event on the MIT campus at the time.

They continued to recruit each other to form companies in their respective industries, coming together around their love of startups and the urban tech space. The company invests in companies tackling issues of livability, sustainability or economic vitality, often with regulatory and political challenges.

Brenner believes having such a narrow thesis and other unique features was beneficial when the fund raised its third round earlier this year.

It’s a combination of how we look different, we invest in very different strategies, and we have a strong track record, she told TechCrunch. In other words, the round came together much sooner than expected. We were shocked by the speed.

The Urban Innovation Fund is a 100% women-owned company, and 77% of the companies it supports have women or people of color on their founding teams.

The Urban Innovation Fund is the top 1% of funds under management, according to Cambridge benchmarks, and is the home of companies such as electric vehicle charging software company Electriphi, which was acquired by Ford in 2021, and ESG asset management firm Ethic, which has $2 billion in assets. Investing in companies. Jeeves, a lending platform for small businesses, earlier this year he was valued at $2.1 billion.

Brenner and Lein embarked on an $80 million funding round in January, eventually reaching a hard cap of $101 million, with 95% of the new capital coming from institutional investors. Not a bad thing, Brenner said he had a nice base of limited partners from previous funds and had to turn down investors.

This is the birth of the $20M Opportunity Fund, the first urban innovation fund in this category. Previously, the company used special purpose vehicles to invest in single deals and has raised a number of special purpose vehicles in recent years to make late-stage investments in breakout companies from its portfolio. was

With the new Opportunity Fund, Brenner says he doesn’t need to do SPV anymore. All late-stage additional investments can be made through the new vehicle.

The Urban Innovation Fund just launched its third fund in July and is keen on several new startups, but has yet to invest. The average check size of the previous fund was about $1 million, and the new fund can increase that to $1.5 million. The fund aims to lead in about 30 seed-stage rounds or become his second check in the big.

VMG catalyst

Brooke Kiley, a founding partner of VMG Catalyst, has worked in venture capital at Insight Partners since graduating from Wharton. She told TechCrunch in an email that she has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and that the idea of ​​working with her startup seemed like her dream career.

Kylie left Insight in March 2020 to join VMG Catalyst. The company’s first fund was worth his $250 million and recently closed with a $400 million Fund II. VMG typically leads Series A and Series B rounds ranging from $8 million to he’s $50 million. It has made 22 investments to date, with themes revolving around commerce enablement software and marketplaces.

The second fund is 60% larger than the first, with most of the growth coming from existing limited partners, she said.

Within the second fund, the company made three investments within its vertical supply chain. This is a category she said the company is particularly excited about. Among them was Milk Moovement, which supplies her chain tools for the dairy industry.

Kiley believes innovative software and sophisticated supply chains will define the next generation of leading brands and retailers. We have a unique perspective on the consumer goods industry through his VMG history as a consumer goods investor. This enables us to serve as a strong strategic partner and invest with confidence and speed in today’s rapidly changing and competitive environment.

Even Newer Funds

As we have previously reported, venture capital firms are raising more money than ever before, and the last few weeks have been no exception.

Upper90 was the first to close its $180 million first fund. South Col, an e-commerce accelerator, launched a $50 million accelerator fund to provide capital, guidance and operational resources to industry founders. South Col is a joint venture of SellersFunding, Global Wired Advisors and Escala. His FRAMEWORK, which invests in Series A and Series B companies, is Fund II, where he will be the first to close over $100 million, and by the end of the year he plans to close the fund with a target of $250 million. said. We also unveiled a new model for Activity Capital, using a unique data, growth and operations framework to reinvent the early-stage investment ecosystem and drive intelligent hyper-growth for startups. CEI Ventures, which manages socially responsible venture capital funds, closed its fifth fund, known as The Good Jobs Fund, in July, giving away his $21.5 million fund, the largest in the company’s history. procured. Silversmith Capital Partners closed his fourth fund two months later due to his $1.25 billion commitment from his partners, Limited. The Silversmith team also invested $90 million to make Fund IV its largest company to date, with total capital raised exceeding his $3.3 billion since its inception in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/11/urban-innovation-fund-vmg-catalyst-among-female-led-firms-raising-new-funds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos