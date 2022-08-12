Google employees feel ‘real change of mood’ as hiring freeze continues





Two Google employees said the company will extend its hiring freeze for at least another week as tech companies continue to cope with rising inflation.

Google’s suspension of recruitment was expected to last until early August. But now, in addition to curtailing its hiring efforts for the rest of the year, insiders fear their jobs will be put on a “chopping board.”

The news comes just a month after Sundar Piachai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, advised employees to “be more entrepreneurial” and work “more hungry.”

Google hiring freeze continues

Business Insider reports that Google’s hiring freeze is set to resume for at least another week. This is as Google continues to grapple with the effects of the Ukraine war and decades of high inflation.

The company has not publicly reversed that decision, but two current employees, who chose to remain anonymous, explained that Google is still “tightening its belts” when it comes to filling new roles. The team cites a “real change of mood” across the company as staff are using stick management to keep labor costs down.

“We don’t know if we’ll be told we can hire someone tomorrow, or what restrictions we’ll have in terms of how many people can hire, salaries, etc.,” said an anonymous Google employee.

Google’s first hiring freeze was rolled out on July 20 to “verify staffing needs.” The announcement comes just eight days after CEO Sundar Pichai told employees he would be slowing hiring for the rest of the year.

Google’s internal communications are getting more and more threatening

Google employees not only commented on the company’s hiring practices, but also on the cautionary rhetoric used against rank-and-file employees.

In an interview with Business Insider, one current staff member explained:

“Communication is disrespectful and intimidating people to make sure we hit the numbers.”

In another report, members of Google Cloud’s sales leadership team threatened employees with a “holistic survey of sales productivity and general productivity” if results do not improve next quarter. :

“There is blood in the streets.”

Statements of this sort are alarming but do not align with the company’s internal message.Just last month, when CEO Sundar Pichai warned workers of “economic headwinds,” he urged them to work with “more hunger” and “greater urgency”, hinting that those who didn’t might face a cutting board.

But with many tech companies laying off workers to ease financial pressure, will Google be the latest company to wield the axe?

Will Google be the latest technology company to make cuts?

At the time of writing, Google has no plans to cut headcount. The claim was backed up by some workers, with an anonymous contractor commenting, “We haven’t heard of any reductions, but absolutely no additions.”

Nonetheless, no doubt spurred on by the company’s positive message, other workers fear they may come up with an improvement plan or face dismissal.

“I don’t think you should underestimate the impact it has on morale and the sense of paranoia they’re looking for someone to put on their chopping board,” said one Google employee. “It could be you.” .

The future of Google’s workforce remains uncertain, but one thing is certain. Google’s toxic work culture shows no signs of abating any time soon, even if employees are able to keep their jobs at tech companies.

