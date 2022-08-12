



Happy Thursday! I’m not superstitious by any means, but when I write about spam filters in newsletters, I get annoyed again. Dear readers,

A quick note on programming: The newsletter will be delivered on a limited schedule Tuesday through Thursday through August 25th.

Below: FCC denies funding for SpaceX’s Starlink service, new data shows platform used by teens. beginning:

FEC approves plan by Google to loosen spam filters, overcoming Democratic challenge

The Federal Election Commission on Thursday approved Google’s plan to make it easier for campaign emails to bypass spam filters, defeating a delayed request to block proposals from Democratic commissioners. rice field.

The agency voted 4 to 1 in favor of the opinion that the plan does not violate federal rules prohibiting companies from making illegal nonmonetary contributions to campaigns, with one Democrat voting against. and another Democrat abstained.

Under the pilot program, campaigns will be able to avoid algorithmic reordering by technology companies that sometimes send emails to spam. Instead, the note will only be placed in the spam folder if the user manually moves the note. The proposal was in response to a flurry of Republican criticism of a study that found the tech company’s spam filters politically biased, but the researchers told me it was taken out of context.

The plan generated a great deal of public interest and a fierce backlash, including thousands of commenters who urged the FEC to reject it.

Last week, agency staff issued a draft opinion approving the proposal and confirming that it would not amount to making prohibited contributions in kind. The staff writes that the program is offered in the normal course of business.

If four of the agency’s six commissioners were split evenly between the two parties, Google would have legal cover to move forward with the plan.

But officials circulated a different opinion late Wednesday, at the request of two Democratic commissioners, calling for the plan to be thwarted.

The draft claimed that Google would be making illegal in-kind donations by enhancing its existing services only for certain political committees. Opinions also suggest that political considerations may have been factored into the proposal.

Google denies any political bias, including how it classifies emails, but points to the pilot program both publicly and privately as a way to alleviate concerns. As I reported, Google CEO Sundar his Pichai touted the plan in numerous meetings with senior Republican officials.

The staff wrote that it was asked by one or more commissioners to put the draft on its agenda, but did not specify which. Democratic Commissioners Ellen Weintraub and Shana Broussard made the request, according to an internal email seen by The Technology 202.

At the conference, Democrats asked Google’s lawyers why the company planned to offer the pilot program only to political campaigns, not all users.

Company lawyers argued that Google should limit applicants to make the program easier to manage, and said it was offered to nonpartisan campaigns. All kinds of alarm bells go off for me because it sounds like the classic definition of an in-kind contribution, Weintraub said at the session.

Following the FEC’s decision, Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said it will continue to monitor feedback as the pilot rolls out to ensure it hits its goals.

Our goal in this pilot program is to evaluate alternative ways to address concerns from high volume senders while giving users greater control over their inboxes to minimize unwanted email. Castaeda added.

Weintraub stressed in Wednesday’s interview that the FEC is only determining whether Google can legally launch the program, not whether it should.

This should be dealt with as a legal matter. It doesn’t matter if people want more spam in your inbox. Obviously no one does, she told her The Technology 202.

Republican FEC commissioner Sean Cooksey, who approved the plan along with two other FEC Republicans and its Democratic vice chair, said Wednesday that businesses wanting to serve campaigns can do so without running into campaign finance violations. should be allowed to do so.

Outspoken Google commentator and former general counsel to Sen. said Cooksey. .

Cooksey said he doesn’t have strong views on whether the program would be a good idea on a wider scale. He said I was only addressing it as a matter of law, not as a matter of policy.

On the other hand, the public seems to have strong ideas about the merits: The majority of the more than 2,500 comments the agency received regarding the petition were negative, according to a review in The Technology 202.

Brett Kappel, an attorney at DC-based law firm Harmon Curran, said no request for an advisory opinion had ever generated as many comments as those submitted about Google’s plan. , said the response was completely unprecedented.

Given the broad public backlash, Kappel said it could backfire on the Republican campaign if Google goes ahead with the program and voters see more spam. .

Maybe so [be that] He said it wouldn’t really help the Republican Party raise more money.

FCC rejects SpaceX’s $885 million subsidy request

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said SpaceX’s Internet service Starlinks had slow internet speeds, wasn’t providing adequate answers to inquiries, and didn’t meet FCC requirements for high-speed broadband subsidies, it said. Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. In addition to Starlink, which is run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the FCC also rejected a $1.3 billion subsidy application by LTD Broadband.

FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that Starlink technology has real potential and that limited universal service budgets should be used to the fullest extent possible. But she can’t afford to subsidize ventures that likely don’t deliver the speed promised or meet the program’s requirements, Rosenworcel said.

Musk seeks name of Twitter’s bot calculator for lawsuit

According to Bloomberg News’ Jeff Feely and Kurt Wagner, Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask a Delaware judge to provide his legal team with the names of the people who are calculating the number of bots on social media networks. I am asking you to give me an order. Musk made the request Tuesday in an undisclosed court document.

Twitter gave Musk the name of its recordkeeper, but they weren’t familiar with the numbers, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s Bloomberg filing for his news.

Musk has claimed he has dropped a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after Twitter misled him about its ad base. Musk also said he was concerned about how the platform calculated the number of bots. Twitter refuted Musks’ claims. Chairman of the Board Brett Taylor said they were factually inaccurate, legally inadequate and commercially irrelevant.

Teens flock to YouTube and TikTok

Pew Research found that 95% of 13- to 17-year-olds say they watch YouTube videos, reports Heather Kelly. The second most popular service, TikTok, was hers at 67%.

When Pew conducted a similar survey of teens’ social media habits in 2014-2015, 71% of teens reported using Facebook. Only 32% of her say they use apps now, but Heather writes that Facebook’s parent company Meta hasn’t lost them entirely. Her Instagram, its photo and video app, is getting the attention of 62% of her teens, and her WhatsApp, her Metas Chat app, is used by 17% of her teenagers. .

The popularity of such platforms can have far-reaching implications. When the FTC reinstated its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, it said it had a monopoly on personal social networking services and that his Snapchat, the second largest such company, had fewer users. claimed. Facebook believes the FTC’s definition of such a service is flawed, out of line with the commercial realities of fierce competition from burgeoning rivals like TikTok, and many other attractive options for consumers. He counterattacked, claiming that

Twitter users discussed Pew’s findings on how teens use the internet. Journalist Casey Newton:

Data & Society Program Director Amanda Lenhart said:

The ever-excellent Pew Research data on teens and social media confirms that young people are not monolithic and cannot be treated as such through policy, platform design, or parenting. https://t.co/8kYUfH9hEw

— Amanda Lenhart (@Amanda_Lenhart) August 10, 2022

The future of Privacy Forum CEO Jules Polonetsky:

With data like this, I fear all social media companies (not just Insta) will pursue the Tik Tok model. Beyond dark patterns/designing children’s centers, how can government promote healthy social development? Will changing the incentives for ad tech do this? A difficult question for a free market society. https://t.co/JmKwMLwJ5f

— Jules Polonetsky (@JulesPolonetsky) August 10, 2022

Federal Trade Commission to launch effort to expand online privacy protections (Wall Street Journal)

FTC Investigates BitMart Exchange Infringement, First Crypto Lawsuit By Agency (Bloomberg)

Europe avoids Facebook blackouts for now (Politico Europe)

Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s ‘manslaughter’ fully self-driving cars (The Verge)

China criticizes US chip law as threat to trade (Associated Press)

No cap, bussin, forreal, forreal: Senator Mike Lees’ personal Twitter account is called “BasedMikeLee (The Verge)”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association launches the CCIA Research Center. A former Deputy Chief Economist at the State Department, he will lead the research center with Trevor Wagener, director of research and economics at the CCIA.

That’s all for today! Thank you for your participation! Tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Receive tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

