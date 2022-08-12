CENTCOM Plans Shark Tank-Like Innovation Contest at Tampus McDill Air Force Base





Google and SpaceX are coming to Tampa to help select the next big military innovation for U.S. Central Command.

McDill Air Force Base on Thursday released detailed plans for a competition called the CENTCOM Innovation Oasis. The competition allows service members and civilian employees of the Tampa-based command that oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East to submit ideas for improving operations.

Described as something like a shark tank for the military, the competition calls for both high-tech and low-tech ideas, from personal apps to battle-ready technology to procedures to smooth relationships. increase. The winner will be awarded a service medal and his four-day vacation pass, and the idea will be considered for implementation across his CENTCOM.

According to Joe Buccino, spokesperson for CENTCOM and executive director of the competition, in the U.S. military, as a feature to be sprinkled on when plans are developed, or introduced when new ideas are developed. , may think of innovation. Well, it doesn’t work. Innovation has to be a part of us, it has to be in the air we breathe, in everything we do, in everything we do. It should permeate the entire CENTCOM.

Buccino has competed in such competitions with other parts of the military. The competition spawned ideas like military apps designed to track the interests and support of displaced military families and improved surveys and surveys. Judicial Policy for Handling Sexual Assault Cases.

Buccino said it was intentionally vague. I was looking for a variety of policy-based, high-tech, and low-tech ideas. we don’t know what we don’t know

That’s where tech giants Google and SpaceX come in. They will work with NASA officials and military leaders to judge ideas and bring name brand and credibility to the program, he said. And when a good idea takes far more research and work than it looks, those companies know it.

Their role is to be there to implement new ideas, to look at ideas and see innovation from the perspective of a company that is constantly working in this space, he said. What they agreed on is, basically, to judge the competition, provide immediate feedback, help select winners, and help identify potential issues down the road.

Shortly after the competition kicked off on Thursday, CENTCOM had already submitted dozens of ideas, ranging from a printer designed for use in the F-18 to an app that would streamline the passport process for employees traveling around the world. I had received it.

Military and civilian employees can email ideas to [email protected] by September 16th. These finalists will present their ideas to judges at a Shark his tank-like event on October 12 at McDill Air Force Base. The winner he will be chosen on October 14th.

