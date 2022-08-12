



Google has announced that it will stop providing quick answers to silly questions as it seeks to improve its search engine’s featured snippet service.

This means users should be less likely to answer questions such as when did Snoopy assassinate Abraham Lincoln?

This is clearly not the most useful way to display this result, Pandu Nayak, the company’s head of search, said in a blog post announcing the change. We’ve trained our system to better detect this kind of less common false assumption, but sometimes showing a featured snippet doesn’t help. With this update, featured snippet triggers in these cases have been reduced by 40%.

Snippets have long been a cornerstone of the company’s AI strategy, sometimes appearing as the primary answer to direct questions on Google Search. The same technology powers the company’s Smart His speakers and voice assistants, allowing search engines to respond to search queries without visitors having to click through to other His websites.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer share the top stories and what they mean. Free on weekday mornings.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

But snippets that are automatically generated from website content have been a bane on Google’s part for just as long. In 2017, the company was accused of spreading fake news after a featured snippet of the query “Is President Obama planning a coup?” may be planning a communist coup at the end of his tenure.” In 2016, after finding information on a conspiracy website.

Other errors are more comical. The company jokingly tells users that the stairs were invented in his 1946 after reading his website, which attributes certain US safety regulations to that date, or asks, “Why are fire trucks red?” is it?

To address the root cause of such mistakes, Google has also rolled out a new warning when a search term hits an invalid data question, where the appropriate answer may simply not exist. I’m here.

This search doesn’t seem to have many good results. The site is now issuing warnings to users hit by such queries.

That doesn’t mean you won’t get useful information or that certain results will be of poor quality, says Nayak. These notifications provide context about the entire result set on the page, and you can always see the results of your queries, even when advisories exist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/11/data-void-google-to-stop-giving-answers-to-silly-questions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos