Baltimore Innovation Week, held online for two years, will be held this October for five days with a rich program.





Celebrate the tech, entrepreneurship, and innovation communities in and around Baltimore this year, October 3-7. ETC Baltimore hosts the 11th Annual Baltimore Innovation Week (BIW) with five days of free learning, community building and more.

Since its premiere in 2012, BIW’s goal has been to celebrate and promote Baltimore’s growth and vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For the fifth year in a row, ETC (Emerging Technology Centers) Baltimore is his BIW’s primary organizing agency. ETC coordinates various community groups, government partners, and educational institutions to create events that raise awareness of the immense value within Baltimore’s innovation community.

After two years of going virtual, ETC Baltimore welcomes the community back into the space by coming together in person. He expects over 2,000 attendees to attend the free events throughout the week, including panel discussions, educational workshops, networking and more. Each day is filled with free, partner-produced events that spotlight local institutions, community groups, and startups. Sessions are grouped thematically to help participants find what is most relevant to them, including Civics, Exploration, Science & Education, Creative & Media, Development, Business, and Access.

If that wasn’t enough, BIW officially concludes on Friday night with an Innovation Celebration. This is his BIW’s biggest party, featuring Open Mic Pitch Night, an opportunity for the Baltimore community to embrace new technology and foster connections. This is where entrepreneurs can practice pitching their startup or idea to an audience and receive feedback from a group of like-minded peers, investors, and technology leaders in a safe space.

This year’s BIW aims to reconnect people and highlight the innovation ecosystem thriving in our cities. Many people are working together to shine a positive light on Baltimore and we want more people to see and experience it.

A full week was possible thanks to generous donations and support from BIW’s premier sponsor, the Maryland Department of Commerce. Events are produced by official partners including Response Labs, Enradius, The Graduate School at the University of Maryland, Baltimore and Andr Bean Brand Architecture.

Search for detailed information -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/startups/baltimore-innovation-week-in-person-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos