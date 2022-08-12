Faculty of Technology selected for Regents Award





The University of Georgia Board of Trustees has selected several Georgia Tech faculty members for board awards.

In addition to Georgia Tech faculty members being nominated and reappointed as Regent professors and researchers at the August 9 University of Georgia System (USG) board meeting, five Georgia Tech professors are Regent entrepreneurs has been named to the new title of

Georgia Tech faculty members named USG’s first Regent’ Entrepreneurs include Farrokh Ayazi, Professor Ken Byers (Faculty of Microsystems, Electrical and Computer Engineering). Kirk Bowman, Professor, Sam Nunn Graduate School of International Relations. Andrei Fedorov, Neely Chair and Professor, Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering and the Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; Mark Prausnitz, Regents Professor, J. Erskine Love Jr. Chair, School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. And Professor Gleb Yushin of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering.

The Board approved Facundo Fernndez for the title of Professor of the Board. Facundo Fernndez is Professor of Bioanalytical Chemistry and Chair of the Vassar Woolley Foundation, School of Chemistry and Biochemistry. Willie Pearson, Sociology Professor, School of History and Sociology. Professor Krishnendu Roy, Robert A. Milton Endowment Chair, NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies, Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering; and Beril Toktay, Professor of Operations Management and President of the Brady Family. Business.

Initial appointments of Regents Researchers Regents Researchers include Stephen Balakirsky, principal investigator at the Georgia Institute of Technology Research Institute (GTRI). Anton Bryksin, Principal Research Scientist, Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; Walter Bradley Fain, Principal Research Scientist, School of Public Policy. Her Anita Pavadore, Principal Research Engineer at GTRI, said:

First Reappointment The first Regent Professor to be reappointed was Surya Kalidindi, Professor Regent, Ray S. and Frank H. Neely Chair, Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. The first Regents Researcher to be reappointed was GTRI Principal Investigator Margaret Loper.

Other reappointment President and Researcher designations require only Institute approval for a second reappointment. His second Regent Professor appointment at Georgia Tech includes his Sy Goodman, Regent Professor and Professor of International Affairs and Computing at the Samnan School of International Affairs. Nicholas Hud, Regents Professor, School of Chemistry and biochemistry; Vladimir Tskrk, Regent Professor, Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering; Reappointing his Regents Researcher for the second time was her Alexa Harter, director of her Cyber ​​security, Information Protection, and Hardware Evaluation Research Laboratory at GTRI.

New Recognition for Entrepreneurship and Innovation At its February 2022 meeting, the Board approved the designation of Regents Entrepreneur to recognize and support faculty entrepreneurship and innovation. The Regents Entrepreneur designation may be granted by the Regents Board to outstanding full-time tenured faculty who have established a reputation as successful innovators and have taken their research into commercial settings. The Regents Entrepreneur designation is awarded by the Board of Directors only upon the unanimous recommendation of the USG Institution’s Chancellor, Chief Academic Officer, and Chancellor, and the approval of the Academic Affairs Committee.

Farrokh AyaziFarrokh Ayazi is Director of the Georgia Tech Analog Consortium. His main research interests are integrated micro- and nano-electromechanical systems and integrated microsystem design. He is the founder and chief technology officer of Qualtr, which was acquired by Panasonic in 2016. He currently leads ATDC’s company, StethX Microsystems, to commercialize advanced wearable sensors for cardiopulmonary applications.

Kirk Bowman Kirk Bowman is the Dean of Global Development and Identity at Rise Up & Care. In 2014, Bowman founded Rise Up & Care, a non-profit organization that embraces an innovative model of global social development, combining global development research. A high-level performance organization in the Global South transforming youth, a powerful documentary film from the local top he director. Children’s books illustrated by local street artists. He leads Georgia Tech’s vertical integration project on global social entrepreneurship with 18 undergraduate students.

Andrei G. Fedorov Andrei G. Fedorov’s research covers atomic scale nanofabrication. Distributed power generation with carbon dioxide management. equipment for biomedical research; thermal management in electronics and medicine; With his students and collaborators, Fedorov has launched several technology companies and commercialized his inventions in the field of gene/drug delivery. Biomarker discovery and quality control in cell therapy manufacturing. Thermal management of high power devices.

Mark Prausnitz Mark Prausnitz has co-founded seven companies and raised over $350 million to commercialize microneedle technology developed in his lab at Georgia Tech. Three of his companies sell products containing FDA-approved eye inflammation treatments. His technology has been studied in over 20 clinical trials. He holds approximately 80 issued and pending US patents and has international applications. Prausnitz has published over 300 journal articles and supervised 50 PhDs. His lab has a total of about 350 graduate, postdoc, or undergraduate researchers.

Gleb Yushin Gleb Yushin is a pioneer and globally recognized leader in advanced materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. He is a member of the National Academy of Inventors and a Fellow of three international professional societies. He holds more than 200 of his patents and is also one of the most cited Georgia Tech professors since 2019. He co-founded the most financially successful Georgia Tech startup, his Sila Nanotechnologies (valued at $3.3 billion). Yushin has been a founding faculty advisor to the Entrepreneurs Club at Tech and an advisor to Georgia Tech startup CellFE.

The Board shall award outstanding faculty members of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Augusta University, Georgia State University, the University of Georgia, and, in exceptional circumstances, other USG institutions, titles of Professorship and Researcher on the Board for a period of three years. I can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gatech.edu/news/2022/08/11/tech-faculty-tapped-regents-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos