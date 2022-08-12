Google rolls out new AI features to improve search results





Google LLC has updated its search engine with new artificial intelligence features that help improve the accuracy of search results.

Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and VP of Search at Google, details the new AI capabilities in a blog post published today. These features join the extensive set of existing AI capabilities the company has rolled out in recent years.

Above the search results, Google often displays a panel containing information related to the user’s query. That panel is known as a featured snippet. For example, if a Google user enters a question such as his Apple products, the featured snippet displayed above the search results may include relevant product information from Apple’s website. .

Google analyzes the text in featured snippets and highlights the sentences or data points that it believes are most relevant to the user’s query. With the feature update announced today, the company will improve the search engine’s ability to highlight the most relevant text in featured snippets.

This improvement is made possible by an in-house developed neural network called the Multitasking Integration Model. According to Google, a neural network can analyze which parts of a featured snippet it deems most relevant to a user’s query and compare it with information from multiple high-quality sources. By referencing other sources, the neural network can better determine if a snippet is accurate and optimize search results accordingly.

Snippet callouts (words called out in large font above the featured snippet) are checked against other high-quality sources on the web to ensure that even if the sources use different words or concepts, See if there is general consensus on the callout. Explain the same and Nayak goes into detail. We found that this consensus-based approach significantly improved the quality and usability of featured snippet callouts.

In addition to the featured snippet enhancements, Google today detailed other improvements to its search engine.

Sometimes users ask Google questions that they can’t necessarily answer, such as the types of data center servers Apple sells. However, Google’s algorithms may still try to answer your question by generating a featured snippet at the top of the search results page. As part of today’s update, the Alphabet Inc. division rolled out a feature that reduces the trigger for featured snippets in these cases by 40 percent, he detailed, Nayak said.

Another feature Google is enhancing as part of the update is this results tool. This tool allows users to access contextual information about her website displayed on the search results page without leaving the page. According to Google, it has been used 2.4 billion times since its rollout last year.

The tool now provides access to more contextual information, such as online reviews about websites and data about whether the company that operates the website is a subsidiary of another company. Additionally, Google is rolling out support for eight more languages. Support for Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Spanish, Japanese, and Indonesian will be available later this year.

Google will show Content Advisories in certain circumstances, such as when a user enters a query related to a breaking news item and there is insufficient authoritative information on the topic. As part of today’s update, we’re expanding our Content Advisory feature. The update extends functionality to searches where the system doesn’t place a high degree of confidence in the overall quality of results available to the search, Nayak writes.

Google is aggressively investing in AI research as part of its efforts to power its search engine. In 2018, a Google researcher developed his BERT. It is a method of building natural language processing models, which has since been adopted by the search giant and multiple other technology companies. The Alphabet division is also the developer of TensorFlow, his one of the most widely used AI frameworks in the industry.

